Former MP Inusah Fuseini has criticised Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin over his comments on a recent court ruling

The Tamale High Court ordered a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary elections after a petition by the NDC candidate

In reaction, Afenyo-Markin accused some judges of 'serving their paymasters', drawing criticism from legal experts

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has slammed the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, over his recent comments about some judges in the judiciary.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Saturday, November 29, 2025, the former Minister for Roads and Highways contended that Afenyo-Markin ought to have used legal avenues to address his disagreement with the ruling instead of attacking the judge in the media.

Inusah Fuseini, the former MP for Tamale Central, slams Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for his recent criticism of a Tamale High Court judge. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He commented:

"Afenyo-Markin should be on his way to the General Legal Council, not because he is the Minority Leader, but because he is a lawyer. He has scandalised himself and his profession," he opined.

"If he has facts about a judge being paid, he should go there and show them. The facts will be his defence, but he cannot scandalise the court the way he has done as a lawyer," Fuseini added.

Afenyo-Markin was alleged to have claimed that some judges were serving the interest of their paymasters.

The Minority Leader, who is a lawyer and MP for Efutu in the Central Region, reportedly made these remarks in reaction to the recent judgment by the Tamale High Court, which declared a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary elections.

Court's decision on Kpandai election petition

The Tamale High Court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew, ordered a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election, directing that a fresh poll be conducted within 30 days from November 24, 2025.

This followed a petition filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, challenging the election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Matthew Nyindam as the MP for the constituency.

Wakpal argued that there were irregularities and inconsistencies in FORM 8A (Regulation 32(7) and 39(2)), the statement of polls for the office of MP, across 41 polling stations out of a total of 152 in the constituency.

After months of hearing arguments in court, Justice Plange upheld the petition and ordered the Electoral Commission to organise a new election to determine the rightful winner.

Afenyo-Markin criticises the judiciary's judgment

Speaking to journalists on November 26, Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin said the NPP caucus would challenge any move by the judiciary to deploy what they describe as an 'Animal Farm' judgment to remove the sitting MP, Matthew Nyindam, from Parliament.

"The judgment can only be described as breathtaking in its reach and alarming in its implications. His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew has ordered nothing less than a wholesale rerun of the entire Kpandai parliamentary election," he commented.

"This is not routine judicial intervention, but something far more troubling. For a judge to casually void an entire constituency’s election without first ensuring that a complete, reasoned judgment was prepared and published is not merely irregular. It is judicial irresponsibility of the highest order."

The Kpandai MP, Mathew Nyindam, sues at the Supreme Court seeking to annul the election petition that quashed his election victory: Credit: Mathew Nyindam/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kpandai seat battle heads to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the embattled Kpandai MP, Mathew Nyindam, had filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to reverse the successful election petition against him.

This was after the Tamale High Court upheld the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal's petition, which drew stern reactions from the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh