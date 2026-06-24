"You Have Signed Your Political Death Warrant": Maurice Ampaw Warns Ken Agyapong

Maurice Ampaw has claimed that Kennedy Agyapong has effectively damaged his own political future through recent hostile remarks targeting senior NPP figures

He urged party supporters to stop attacking the former Assin Central MP, arguing that he has already distanced himself from the New Patriotic Party

Ampaw further warned that Agyapong’s association with businessman Oti Bonsu could accelerate his political decline

Prominent Ghanaian legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has claimed that former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has effectively undermined his own political future through a series of hostile remarks directed at senior figures within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Ampaw urged party supporters to stop attacking the outspoken politician, arguing that continued criticism was unnecessary as, in his view, Mr Agyapong had already distanced himself from the party.

Maurice Ampaw claims Kennedy Agyapongn has signed his political death warrants with his recent attacks on the NPP. Photo credit: Maurice Ampaw & Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“Regarding the issue of Kennedy Agyapong, I would like to plead with party members to stop attacking him. Because no matter what, he is gone already; his spirit is not with the party anymore,” the lawyer said.

In a report by GhanaWeb, he further suggested that Agyapong’s perceived alignment with businessman Oti Bonsu could hasten his political decline within mainstream NPP circles.

According to Ampaw, the former MP’s recent choices were politically damaging.

“Let me tell you something, Kennedy Agyapong, you have signed your political death warrant,” he warned.

“Because the Oti Bonsu that you are following is not a politician but a businessman. He separated himself from the NPP because of bitterness in him,” he added.

Maurice Ampaw also dismissed the possibility of any emerging political movement displacing Ghana’s dominant two-party system, insisting that the current arrangement remains firmly entrenched.

“Nobody can come and overtake NPP and the NDC; it will never happen because the voting system in Ghana has been NPP and NDC, so there's no third Force,” he added, referring also to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President Mahama tasked to probe Ken

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that pressure had been mounted on the Mahama administration to investigate corruption allegations made by former MP Kennedy Agyapong.

NDC member Hamza Suhuyini urged authorities to formally invite Ken Agyapong to substantiate his claims.

However, he also suggested the allegations may be politically motivated, while Tsatsu Tsikata warned the NDC against complacency in governance.

Source: YEN.com.gh