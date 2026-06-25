Ghana’s Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, has dismissed claims that former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is being held in a private residence

He insisted she is in the custody of the Ghana Prisons Service and that the state is not required to disclose her exact location

The Minister maintained that due legal procedures are being followed and urged the public to rely on official channels for verification

Ghana’s Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, has firmly dismissed allegations that the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, is being held in a private residence or receiving VIP treatment while serving her prison sentence.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the Minister stressed that the convicted former official is securely in state custody and under the direct management of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak clears the air on Sedina Tamakloe’s prison location. Photo credit: Muntaka Mubarak & Sedina Tamakloe/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The clarification follows growing political pressure, particularly from opposition Members of Parliament, who have demanded that authorities disclose the exact facility where the former MASLOC boss is being held after her high-profile conviction for fraud.

However, in a report sighted on Citinewsroom, Muntaka Mubarak rejected those calls, arguing that the government is not obliged to reveal the precise location of high-profile inmates due to security considerations.

“Maybe in Ghana, we take telling people where somebody is serving lightly, because in America and other countries, telling people that this kind of high-profile person is here can even lead to the death of that person. So it's for safety,” he said.

Minister insists Sedina is in prison cells

Reassuring the public, the Interior Minister maintained that due legal process is being strictly followed and that the former MASLOC CEO is serving her sentence in prison custody.

“From the day she came, she has been with us, and she's with us, and she's serving her term,” he stated.

“Trust us, she's serving her term. She's not in any private residence. She is with us,” he further stated.

Challenging the basis of the allegations, he added: “Was she not sentenced? She was. If she were sentenced, where would she be? You must be in prison custody.”

Muntaka urged anyone seeking confirmation or wishing to arrange a visit to follow the formal procedures laid down by the Ghana Prisons Service.

Ghana to discuss Ofori-Atta and Abu extradition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice was set to hold discussions with the United States Department of Justice on pending extradition requests.

According to the government, the discussions would cover all outstanding extradition cases between Ghana and the United States dating back to 2009.

The government said the talks are aimed at advancing pending cases and enhancing legal cooperation between the two countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh