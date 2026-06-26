An Accra High Court has heard claims that GH¢49.1 million was transferred from the BNC into a private account linked to Kwabena Adu-Boahene

An EOCO investigator testified that three cheques issued in 2020 were deposited into a firm allegedly used to disguise diverted official funds

The court also heard that the company was unknown to key BNC finance officials at the time, though Adu-Boahene later admitted he was aware

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An Accra High Court has heard how GH¢49.1 million was transferred from the Bureau of National Communications (BNC) into the bank account of a private company allegedly owned by its former Director-General, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and his wife.

Frank Marshall Cromwell, an investigator at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), made the claims during his testimony as the fourth prosecution witness.

Former BNC boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene is accused of diverting GH¢49.1m in official funds to a private firm. Photo credit: Kwabena Adu-Boahene/Facebook.

Source: UGC

He stated that three cheques drawn on the BNC’s Fidelity Bank account in 2020 were deposited into a Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) account held by a private firm named BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

Frank Cromwell broke down the cheques as GH¢27.1 million, GH¢1 million, and GH¢21 million.

He noted that while the primary cheque designated 'BNC Operations' as the payee, the corresponding deposit slip read 'BNC Communications Bureau Limited – Operations'.

The investigator stated that this similarity was designed to mislead and facilitate the fraudulent movement of money.

Official corporate records showed the private company was established in 2018, listing Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, as directors and bank signatories.

When questioned by anti-graft investigators, both accused individuals initially denied any knowledge of the firm, though Adu-Boahene later admitted that he was aware.

Furthermore, the BNC’s former Head of Finance, Edith Ruth, told investigators that the UMB account was not part of the bureau’s official financial network.

She admitted to depositing two cheques but maintained that she simply acted on the direct instructions of Adu-Boahene.

Supreme Court scolds popular lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court had strongly reprimanded a lawyer for using 'highly objectionable' language against a High Court judge in a written submission.

The five-member panel condemned the remarks, forced a retraction, and questioned the lawyer’s professional conduct during proceedings, with the lawyer tendering an apology.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh