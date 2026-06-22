EOCO Details How Adu-Boahene, Wife Allegedly Deposited US$7m Into Joint Account

The High Court has heard that Kwabena Adu Boahene and his wife allegedly deposited three cheques worth US$7m into a joint account

An EOCO investigator told the court that US$1.75 million was later transferred to an Israeli firm for a cybersecurity system

The couple face multiple charges, including stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state in connection with an alleged GH¢49.1m fraud

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The High Court has heard details of how the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu Boahene, and his spouse, Angela Adjei Boateng, allegedly deposited three cheques worth US$7 million into a joint account.

Frank Marshall Cromwell, the lead investigator from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), disclosed this during cross-examination by Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai in the ongoing GH¢49.1 million theft trial.

EOCO details how the former NSB boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, amd his wife allegedly deposited US$7m into a joint account. Photo credit: Kwabena Adu Boahene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to Cromwell, court records indicate that the defendants used the account in February 2020 to transfer US$1.75 million to an Israeli firm, ISC Holdings, for the procurement of a cybersecurity defence system.

In a report by Citinewsroom, the investigator testified that this was the sole transaction carried out from the account for that purpose.

Shortly afterwards, the accused persons instructed the bank to close the accounts involved, and the remaining funds were transferred to a separate UMB Bank account belonging to Angela Adjei Boateng.

Adu-Boahnene faces a series of serious state charges

The prosecution is seeking to trace the funds to establish how public money was allegedly misappropriated. The case has been adjourned.

Adu Boahene and his wife face multiple charges, including stealing, conspiracy to steal, defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, and money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that Adu Boahene unlawfully obtained GH¢49.1 million from the National Security Coordinator’s Special Operations Account and transferred it to BNC Communications Limited, a private firm, for their personal benefit.

Witness details GH¢2.5m transfer to Alhaji’s wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a prosecution witness in the GH¢49.1 million cybersecurity software theft trial told the court that she handled transactions involving pre-signed cheques.

She testified that GH¢2.5 million was transferred from a BNC bank account to Rashida Saani’s I-ZAR Ltd, the company behind Alhaji’s Wife Waakye.

The witness also said multiple payments were made to individuals and businesses allegedly connected to Adu-Boahene as part of the disputed funds.

Source: YEN.com.gh