Ghana’s Supreme Court has strongly reprimanded a lawyer for using highly objectionable language directed at a High Court judge during an application to overturn a lower court’s ruling.

A five-member panel of judges expressed collective dismay over the written submissions filed by the applicant’s counsel, which targeted Justice George Krofa Addae.

Ghana's Supreme Court scolds a popular lawyer over his attack on a High Court judge. Photo credit: Judicial Service of Ghana.

Source: UGC

The contentious filing stated: “That His Lordship Justice George Krofa Addae has often displayed a lack of fidelity to the law, court procedure, rules and processes, and has proceeded to grant an executory order in this matter in spite of the pendency of stay of execution processes and procedures.”

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the panel refused to let the hostile remarks pass. Justice Philip Darko Asare firmly warned: “You cannot use that language,” while Justice Dennis Adjei questioned the practitioner’s professionalism, asking: “Is that what you are taught at the Bar?”

Presiding Justice Gabriel Pwamang emphasised that the judiciary must be allowed to perform its duties without personal attacks.

“We are here doing our work, and you are personalising it. You must withdraw,” Justice Pwamang stated. Faced with unanimous disapproval, the lawyer apologised and retracted the offensive paragraphs.

The Supreme Court panel, which also included Justices Samuel Kwofie and Ernest Suurbaareh, dismissed the application as completely lacking in merit.

While opposing counsel requested GH¢200,000 in legal costs, the Supreme Court awarded a reduced sum of GH¢30,000, noting that the applicant’s lawyer had swiftly apologised and withdrawn the “distasteful” remarks.

Why Torkornoo cannot appeal her case

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the ECOWAS Court of Justice had ruled against Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, rejecting all seven reliefs she sought.

Former MP Inusah Fuseini claimed the ruling is final and cannot be appealed in any other court, stressing that Ghana followed due process in her removal.

He also argued that the case is not politically motivated and highlights the strict consequences for judges removed from office.

Source: YEN.com.gh