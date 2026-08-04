NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah issued a pointed warning to EC Chairperson Jean Mensa following the departure of her two deputies

Dr Bossman Asare resigned as Deputy Chairperson for Corporate Affairs on 31 July 2026, while Operations Deputy Samuel Tettey retired

The development comes after President Mahama rejected ten petitions seeking the removal of Mensa and other officials

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National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has declared that Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa faces growing isolation following the exits of her two deputies, vowing the NDC would prevail regardless of whether she remained in post.

Speaking on Ambassador TV, Asiedu Nketiah pointed to the departures as a sign of things to come for the EC boss.

NDC’s Asiedu Nketiah sends a direct warning to Jean Mensa after her two deputies left the EC. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah & Electoral Commission of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Two deputies leave the Electoral Commission

Dr Bossman Asare, who served as Deputy Chairperson for Corporate Affairs, tendered his resignation on July 31, 2026, while Samuel Tettey, the Operations Deputy, has since retired. The twin departures have significantly altered the leadership composition at the commission.

In a report by GhanaWeb, Asiedu Nketiah drew on a colourful analogy to underline his position.:

"If she feels she can stay there, fine, she should continue to be there. Bossman Asare has resigned and Tettey has gone on pension. The Three Musketeers, two have left, so she needs to cry, I am left alone. Whether she stays or leaves, we will still win the election," he said.

The NDC chairman also noted that despite court directions instructing the EC to carry out its functions, his party would maintain close scrutiny of the commission's conduct.

Petitions against Jean Mensa rejected

The remarks come in the wake of President John Dramani Mahama's decision to dismiss ten petitions that had called for the removal of Jean Mensa, her deputies, and the Special Prosecutor.

The President acted on the counsel of Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, who assessed that no prima facie case had been established against the officials and therefore recommended against proceeding with any removal process.

Ghana's Constitution provides significant protections for EC commissioners.

Under Article 146, their conditions of service are equivalent to those of superior court justices, meaning removal is only permissible on grounds of stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or incapacity, a high legal threshold that the petitions failed to meet.

EC rocked by new controversy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the EC Staff Union had petitioned Chairperson Jean Mensa to suspend the ongoing recruitment of a new Director of Finance over transparency concerns.

The Union had alleged that the recruitment process was initiated without the Commission’s approval and may have been designed to favour a specific individual.

Staff had accused the Chairperson of centralising authority, claiming that the Commission had not held a formal meeting in nearly three years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh