The High Court granted an order freezing five bank accounts and four properties linked to Dennis Miracles Aboagye

EOCO applied for the preservation order as part of investigations into alleged financial and procurement irregularities worth about GH¢55 million

Aboagye has denied any wrongdoing and was earlier granted bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties as the probe continues

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A Ghanaian High Court has ordered the freezing of bank accounts and properties belonging to Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct.

The court granted the application filed by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), restricting all transactions on five bank accounts and blocking the transfer, sale, mortgage or disposal of four identified properties.

Ghanaians react to the High Court order freezing Dennis Miracles Aboagye's accounts and properties. Photo credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the order remains in force until the court issues further directions.

EOCO probes GH¢55 million irregularities

EOCO is investigating alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities amounting to approximately GH¢55 million connected to Aboagye's period as Executive Secretary at IMCCoD.

The preservation order is intended to protect assets that investigators believe may be linked to the alleged misconduct, ensuring they cannot be moved or liquidated while the probe continues.

Dennis Aboagye has flatly denied the accusations, maintaining that his conduct throughout his tenure was appropriate and that he has done nothing wrong.

He was previously released on bail set at GH¢50 million with three sureties, allowing him to remain free as the investigation proceeds.

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Ghanaians weigh In on the court order

The court order drew considerable attention on social media, with Ghanaians offering divided views on the development.

@dOC_nastyY suggested the timing was politically motivated.:

"Ofcoz they have to divert attention.. After the whole Brouhaha around Sedinam Tamakloe, what else can Dey do than bring up another EOCO case," he wrote

@Citizen_2day questioned the character of those presented as party leaders.

"How can you be parading people like this as party leaders. How chaley. So who is clean in that party?" he commented

@abenbebom_233_ framed the action as a political move against a vocal critic.

"Dennis has built momentum, he is loud and visible and has the Gen Zs on his side, he is going too far against this useless Government so he has to be taught a lesson and his image tarnished," he argued.

@asendua__ offered a less sympathetic take:

"He's been running his mouth forgetting judgement awaits him. Don't throw stones when u live in a glass house,. he wrote"

Miracles Aboagye opens up his EOCO arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Miracles Aboagye had opened up about the personal toll of his arrest by EOCO at the Accra International Airport on July 12.

Aboagye had disputed the GH¢55 million misappropriation figure contained in EOCO’s official statement, claiming that the amounts discussed during investigations had been far lower.

The NPP communicator had alleged that a former colleague with a personal vendetta was behind some of the claims made against him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh