Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday July 8, 2026

Intermittent rain is expected along coastal and inland areas, with thunderstorms possible in middle and transition zones

Northern Ghana will experience mostly sunny conditions with clouds expected to build during the evening hours

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026, warning of intermittent rain across several parts of the country throughout the day.

According to GMet, coastal communities and adjacent inland areas should expect rain to fall at intervals during the afternoon.

The GMet issues its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday July 8 and warns of thunderstorms in parts of Ghana. Photo credit: sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The remaining coastal belt will experience variable cloud cover with occasional breaks of sunshine rather than sustained rainfall.

Residents in the middle and transition zones of Ghana should be prepared for the possibility of thunderstorms or rain arriving from the late afternoon hours.

GMet advised that these conditions could develop as the day progresses, urging people in those areas to take appropriate precautions.

GMet's forecast for Northern Ghana

The north of the country is forecast to remain predominantly sunny throughout the afternoon, though cloud cover is expected to increase during the evening.

No significant rainfall has been predicted for Northern Ghana under the current forecast.

GMet regularly publishes weather updates to help Ghanaians plan their daily activities, particularly during the rainy season when conditions can shift rapidly across different ecological zones.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GWL announces 24-hour water disruption in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Water Limited had announced a 24-hour shutdown of the Dodowa Booster Station beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The planned maintenance will disrupt water supply or reduce pressure across East Legon, Madina, Adenta, Dome, Haatso and several other communities.

Ghana Water Ltd urged residents in affected areas to store adequate water ahead of the shutdown.

Source: YEN.com.gh