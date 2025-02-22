Jose Mourinho gave an unexpected answer when selecting the Premier League's greatest manager, choosing an achievement over sheer number of titles

Instead of picking between Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola, he highlighted a manager who accomplished something truly unique

For Mourinho, that historic triumph remains the most incredible title win he’s ever witnessed

Jose Mourinho has made a surprising and bold choice when asked to name the 'greatest' Premier League manager based on achievements.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur boss was asked by The Obi One Podcast to choose between Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola.

Jose Mourinho gave an unexpected answer when selecting the Premier League's managerial great. Photos by Murat Akbas/Matthew Ashton.

Mourinho compares Guardiola and Ferguson

But instead, Mourinho cited the remarkable achievements of another Premier League legend.

"Fergie or Pep? Oh, impossible to compare," said Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner.

"Impossible to compare generations. Impossible to compare the potential to do things. But both of them are historical in the Premier League."

Mourinho names Premier League's greatest manager

Despite acknowledging the significance of Ferguson and Guardiola, Mourinho singled out Claudio Ranieri for what he called the most extraordinary accomplishment in the league’s history.

“For me, the historical one in the Premier League is Ranieri," he said.

"Because to win with Leicester is something unique. Winning multiple titles with Manchester United in that generation is great, winning several with Manchester City in this era is great, but... with Leicester, there are no buts. That is the most incredible title I lived close by."

How Claudio Ranieri fared in the Premier League

Ranieri, Mourinho’s predecessor at Chelsea, managed the Blues from 2000 to 2004 during a transformative period for the club.

After coaching in Spain, Italy, and France and a brief stint with Greece's national team, Ranieri took over Leicester City from Nigel Pearson.

Under Ranieri’s leadership, Leicester achieved one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, winning their first and only Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

They clinched the title with a 10-point gap over Arsenal, while more established teams like Chelsea struggled that season—leading to Mourinho’s dismissal from his second stint at Stamford Bridge in December 2015.

Ranieri’s time at Leicester ended in February 2017 with the team hovering just above the relegation zone. He was succeeded by Craig Shakespeare.

Where is Ranieri now?

The Italian manager has since managed teams like Fulham, Watford, Nantes, and Sampdoria.

In 2024, he returned for his third spell in charge of AS Roma, replacing Mourinho after his departure and taking the reins from Daniele De Rossi.

