Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand was spotted among the cast of Hollywood's Children of Blood and Bone

Ghanaian celebrities including Giovani Caleb celebrated her inclusion alongside Viola Davis and Damson Idris

Fans flooded social media with reactions, describing her feature as a big win for Ghana and Africa

Several Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their pride after popular dancer Endurance Grand was spotted among the cast of Hollywood's much-anticipated Children of Blood and Bone.

Endurance Grand is pictured among the star-studded cast of Children of Blood and Bone. Image Credit: Endurance Grand/Viola Davis.

Source: Instagram

Endurance is not new to the big stage after making her acting debut in the award-winning short film The Fisherman, where she played the role of Shasha.

The project, directed by Zoey Martinson, went on to win Best Director and Best Narrative Feature at the 2025 American Black Film Festival before its Ghanaian premiere drew sold-out crowds at Silverbird Cinemas.

Endurance set to join Hollywood's biggest cast

She is now set to add to her collection of achievements after being spotted in newly released footage from Children of Blood and Bone, one of Hollywood's most star-studded productions.

The film, based on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel, features an ensemble cast including EGOT winner Viola Davis, Damson Idris, Idris Elba, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Amandla Stenberg.

It is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and scheduled for release on January 15, 2027.

An X post of Endurance Grand featured in the footage alongside Viola Davis and Damson Idris is below.

Reactions pour in for Endurance Grand

Ghanaians have responded with widespread excitement, with celebrities and influencers taking to social media to celebrate her, including Giovani Caleb and several others.

Television personality Giovani Caleb wrote:

"Yes Endurance Grand"

Internet personality Raj Explores quote-tweeted the post listing the movie's cast and added:

"And Endurance Grand"

Influencer Asideu Mends also tweeted:

"Endurance in there for Ghana. Big win"

YEN.com.gh compiled more reactions below.

Leo Drizzy Drake wrote:

"Endurance Grand big win Ghana"

Nana Poku said:

"Endurance Grand got featured"

Albert Alfonso Enuson indicated:

"There is a Ghanaian girl there. Endurance Grand"

Teo Ranchoddas commented:

"Endurance Grand is part of this movie. Lovely"

MAX-TYME exclaimed:

"How I wish Glenn Samm was featured in this movie as a walking artiste with the body paintings. Big ups to Endurance Grand, putting Ghana on the global map"

Chef Abbys lands magazine cover

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Chef Abbys was earlier this month chosen as the cover star for Ranks Africa Magazine's July digital edition.

The pan-African publication described her as "The Ghanaian Creator Taking African Cuisine to the World," adding to a run of milestones that also includes a TIME100 Most Influential Creators listing.

Source: YEN.com.gh