Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026, warning of light rain across parts of the country

Mist and fog are expected to reduce visibility along coastal zones, forest belts and hilly terrain in the early hours of Thursday

Thunderstorms are forecast to persist in the Extreme Upper West, while most of the country can expect cloudy skies with some sunshine later

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to expect scattered light rainfall and reduced visibility in several parts of the country during the early hours of the day.

According to GMet, coastal communities face a combination of light rain and patches of mist, while residents in forest and mountainous zones should anticipate foggy conditions in the early morning hours that could limit visibility on roads and in open areas.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face rainfall and thunderstorms today, July 9, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Drivers and commuters in those regions are advised to exercise caution.

The Extreme Upper West remains under a more severe weather threat, with thunderstorms forecast to continue throughout the morning period.

GMet projects that weather conditions will moderate as the day progresses.

Across the country, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy, though sunshine is anticipated to break through in several areas by later in the day.

Ghanaians travelling or commuting early on Thursday are encouraged to take precautionary measures, particularly in areas where mist and fog have been flagged, as visibility could deteriorate significantly before conditions improve.

Read the weather update from the GMet on X below:

Minority demand sacking of AG

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Minority in Parliament had called for the resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General over the release of GH¢350m from the Contingency Fund.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei said the withdrawal violated legal procedure because garnishee proceedings against the fund are still ongoing.

President John Dramani Mahama ordered the release of the funds to support victims of the June 29 Accra floods, which left 13 dead and many displaced.

Source: YEN.com.gh