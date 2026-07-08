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Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 8
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Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 8

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Wednesday, July 9, 2026, warning of light showers along the coast and forest belt
  • Residents in transition zones should prepare for isolated thunderstorms and reduced visibility due to mist and fog patches in the early hours
  • Sunshine is expected to follow later in the day, though thunderstorms and rain remain possible across the coast, middle, and northern sectors

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, July 9, 2026, advising Ghanaians in several parts of the country to prepare for rain, thunderstorms and reduced visibility in the early hours.

Residents along the coast and in forest belt communities can expect light showers at the start of the day.

Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, Ghana weather reports, weather forecast, weather conditions, thunderstorms, rainfall, floods
The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 8, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.
Source: UGC

Those living in the transition zone should brace for the possibility of isolated thunderstorms or rainfall during the morning period.

Across all areas, mist and fog patches are likely to develop, which could significantly reduce visibility for motorists and commuters heading out early.

Read also

Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms this afternoon

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Drivers are advised to exercise caution on the roads during these conditions.

GMet advises Ghanaians on what to expect

As the morning progresses, GMet says brief periods of sunshine are likely to emerge across the country. However, the improved conditions will not last for everyone.

The coast, middle belt and northern sectors of Ghana remain at risk of thunderstorms and rainfall at various points during the day.

Ghanaians are encouraged to stay updated with GMet advisories throughout the day, particularly those in the northern and middle sectors, where weather patterns may shift quickly.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Akufo-Addo cited in $65m flood fund diversion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Finance had disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government redirected $65m from a World Bank flood protection loan to finance COVID-19 spending.

Technical Advisor Frederick Amissah said the diversion was unjustified, as the government had other funding options.

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Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 7

Of the $65 million diverted from the GARID Project, $60.8 million had been retired, with $4.2 million still outstanding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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