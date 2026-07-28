Japan's Ministry of Justice outlined six requirements under Article 5 of the Japanese Nationality Act that foreigners must satisfy to gain citizenship

Applicants must have lived continuously in Japan for at least five years and hold a valid residence status throughout that period

Even if an applicant has no personal income, family financial support from a spouse or relative can satisfy the livelihood condition

Japan's Ministry of Justice has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can obtain Japanese citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Japan mentions six key conditions foreigners must satisfy before becoming citizens. Photo Credit: Anadolu, ZeynepKaya Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the Japanese Nationality Act, the Minister of Justice holds discretionary authority to approve or reject each application.

When approval is granted, the decision is officially published in the Official Gazette, and citizenship takes effect from the date of that publication.

6 conditions for Japanese naturalisation

Article 5 of the Japanese Nationality Act sets out the following requirements:

1. Domicile

The applicant must have resided in Japan continuously for five or more years, maintaining a valid status of residence throughout that period.

2. Capacity

The applicant must be at least 18 years old, a threshold lowered from 20 as of 1 April 2022, and must possess full legal capacity under the laws of their home country.

3. Conduct

The applicant must demonstrate good character. Authorities assess this by reviewing criminal records, tax payment history, and any behaviour that may have caused social disruption.

4. Livelihood

The applicant must be financially stable within Japan. Crucially, this condition is assessed at the household level, meaning a person without independent income can still qualify if a spouse or relative provides reliable financial support through property or skills.

5. Prevention of multiple nationality

Applicants are generally required to hold no existing nationality or to relinquish their current one upon naturalisation. An exception applies where renunciation is legally impossible regardless of the applicant's intention.

6. Constitutional compliance

Anyone who has personally plotted, promoted, or been a member of an organisation aimed at overthrowing the Japanese government is ineligible for naturalisation.

How Japan's naturalisation process works

Satisfying all six conditions does not guarantee approval. Naturalisation in Japan remains a discretionary process, and the final decision rests entirely with the Minister of Justice.

The conduct requirement is measured against ordinary social standards, comparing an applicant's behaviour to that of a typical member of Japanese society.

The livelihood condition is particularly notable for its flexibility, because household finances are considered collectively; applicants who are not in formal employment are not automatically disqualified.

Foreign nationals who believe they meet the criteria must submit applications through the relevant legal channels. The Ministry of Justice then reviews each case individually before any official decision is announced in the gazette.

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Source: YEN.com.gh