Friends of Ghanaian musician Choirmaster gathered at the airport wearing matching black T-shirts bearing Beverly Afaglo's photo

Fellow Praye member Praye Tiatia was among those who turned up to welcome Choirmaster back to Ghana ahead of the burial

The late actress Beverly Afaglo's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra

A touching show of solidarity has emerged for Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, whose friends showed up at the airport to receive him as he returns to Ghana ahead of the funeral of his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

Praye Tiatia leads emotional welcome team ahead of Choirmaster's return for Beverly Afaglo's burial. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo, Dadzie TV

Source: Instagram

A video circulating on social media captured the group waiting patiently in the arrivals area, all dressed in matching black branded T-shirts printed with a photograph of Beverly Afaglo on the front.

The coordinated tribute attire immediately caught the attention of social media users, many of whom praised the gesture as a powerful expression of loyalty and friendship.

Praye Tiatia Among Friends Waiting for Choirmaster

Fellow Praye group member Praye Tiatia was among those who turned up at the airport.

The group stood together, visibly united in their support for the grieving musician, even before he had touched down.

The sight of close friends making the effort to be physically present at such a painful moment resonated with many who came across the video online.

Beverly Afaglo passed away in May 2026 after battling illness, leaving behind the Ghanaian artist Choirmaster, her family and a wide circle of admirers.

In the weeks following her death, the musician shared deeply emotional tributes to his wife, describing her as his greatest pillar of support throughout his life and career.

Beverly Afaglo's Funeral Set for August 8

Final funeral arrangements have been confirmed, with the service scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

A private burial ceremony will follow. Family members, colleagues from the entertainment industry and well-wishers are expected to gather to pay their last respects to the late actress.

As preparations build towards the farewell, the airport video has continued to draw warm reactions online, with many commending Praye Tiatia and the rest of the group for their heartfelt gesture.

For fans watching from afar, the scene served as a reminder of the importance of showing up for loved ones during their darkest moments.

The Instagram video of the emotional moment is below.

Beverly’s manager speaks about her final moments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Iddris, the manager of the late Beverly Afaglo, gave details on the cause of her death.

Beverly's manager confirmed her death and shared details on the final days of the deceased.

Netizens who listened to her manager's remarks sympathised with him and the family.

Source: YEN.com.gh