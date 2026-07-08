Ghana Water Limited announced a 24-hour shutdown of the Dodowa Booster Station beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026

The planned maintenance will disrupt water supply or reduce pressure across East Legon, Madina, Adenta, Dome, Haatso and several other communities

Ghana Water Ltd urged residents in affected areas to store adequate water ahead of the shutdown

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced a 24-hour closure of the Dodowa Booster Station, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to carry out essential maintenance works aimed at improving the long-term reliability and efficiency of the water supply network.

The utility company issued an official statement on Tuesday, July 7, warning that the planned maintenance exercise will result in a temporary suspension of water service or reduced pressure across parts of its distribution network during the closure window.

Ghana Water Company announces a 24-hour supply disruption in parts of Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Communities facing water disruptions

According to a report sighted on Graphic Online, a wide range of neighbourhoods across Accra and its surrounding areas will be affected by the water shutdown.

The GWL confirmed that residents in East Legon, Adjiringanor, Ashaley Botwe, Madina, Adenta, Oyarifa, Frafraha, Agbogba, Haatso, Atomic, Ashongman, Dome and Dodowa should all expect interruptions to their supply.

All communities that depend on the booster station within the broader distribution network will also experience service disruptions.

The GWL consequently urged consumers living in the impacted zones to store sufficient water before the shutdown takes effect and to use whatever reserves they have conservatively throughout the 24-hour maintenance period.

The company assured the public that its technical teams will work without interruption to complete the project within the stated timeframe, with normal service expected to resume immediately upon completion.

GMet warns of thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 9, 2026, warning of light showers along the coast and forest belt.

Residents in transition zones should prepare for isolated thunderstorms and reduced visibility due to mist and fog patches in the early hours.

Sunshine is expected to follow later in the day, though thunderstorms and rain remain possible across the coast, middle, and northern sectors.

Source: YEN.com.gh