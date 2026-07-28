Family Alleges Adwoa Safo Wants Late Father's Body for Unknown Activity
- Some members of the late Safo Kantanka's family publicly accused Adwoa Safo of withholding his body for unknown purposes
- The accusations emerged at a press conference held amid growing family tensions over the burial of the late businessman
- A family member claimed no relative had seen the body in over 10 months, raising serious suspicions of Adwoa Safo's intentions
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Some family members of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka have alleged that former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo wants to use their father's body for an unknown activity.
The accusations come amid growing tensions in the family over the burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Group of Companies.
While rumours had been rife that the automobile pioneer would be laid to rest on July 30, 2026, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and some family members dismissed those claims during a press conference held on Monday, July 27, 2026.
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Safo also alleged that his sister had denied him access to view their father's body, deepening the rift between the siblings.
The dispute has since drawn widespread public attention, with both sides making conflicting claims about the circumstances surrounding their father's burial.
Family claims Adwoa Safo wants corpse
That claim was made by an unnamed family member during the same press conference.
On July 27, 2026, he addressed the media on why Adwoa Safo has allegedly refused to release their father's body, according to the family's own account.
According to the unnamed man, the family finds it baffling that Adwoa Safo has yet to release the body for burial, describing the situation as incomprehensible.
He said the only conclusion they could arrive at was that she might need it for reasons beyond a normal burial.
The unnamed family member indicated:
"It appears that Adwoa Safo needs the body for an unknown activity. Because it's incomprehensible. Because it's strange that after 10 months none of the family members has laid eyes on the body of the late Safo Kantanka."
Adwoa Safo defies Akofena's directive, plans to proceed with her father Kantanka's burial on July 30
He added:
"So we think our daughter wants to use the body for some strange activity. If not, why doesn't she want to release the corpse?"
The X video in which a family member of the late Safo Kantanka accuses Adwoa Safo of the alleged act is shown below.
Adwoa Safo vows to proceed burial
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Adwoa Safo disclosed in an interview with journalist Saddick Adams on Angel TV that 48 bullets were fired into her car in a recent shooting incident.
Despite the attack, the former MP insisted that her late father's burial would proceed as planned on Thursday, July 30, 2026, defying her brother Safo Akofena's earlier announcement cancelling the ceremony on Monday, July 27, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.