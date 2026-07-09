Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Southern Ghana faces mostly cloudy skies with occasional light rain expected over some inland areas

Thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity are likely to develop across parts of the country into the evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026, indicating a mix of cloudy conditions and sunshine across the country, with the threat of thunderstorms building later in the day.

According to GMet, residents in southern Ghana should expect predominantly overcast conditions through the afternoon, with some breaks of sunshine.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face afternoon thunderstorms on July 9, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Certain inland areas in the south may experience occasional light rainfall during this period.

GMet forecast for Northern Ghana

Conditions in the north are expected to be considerably brighter, with mostly sunny skies prevailing through the afternoon.

Some cloud cover is forecast to build at intervals, though the northern belt should generally avoid the heavier cloudiness seen in the south.

GMet has flagged a more significant weather development for the evening hours, warning that thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity could affect parts of the country as the day progresses.

Residents across all regions are advised to be aware of the possibility of such activity later into the night.

The forecast reflects the typical seasonal weather patterns Ghana experiences during this period of the year, with the south often bearing the brunt of rain systems while northern areas enjoy relatively drier and sunnier conditions.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GWL announces 24-hour water disruption in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Water Limited had announced a 24-hour shutdown of the Dodowa Booster Station beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The planned maintenance will disrupt water supply or reduce pressure across East Legon, Madina, Adenta, Dome, Haatso and several other communities.

Ghana Water Ltd urged residents in affected areas to store adequate water ahead of the shutdown.

Source: YEN.com.gh