Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas to Face Afternoon Thunderstorms on July 9
- Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026
- Southern Ghana faces mostly cloudy skies with occasional light rain expected over some inland areas
- Thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity are likely to develop across parts of the country into the evening
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026, indicating a mix of cloudy conditions and sunshine across the country, with the threat of thunderstorms building later in the day.
According to GMet, residents in southern Ghana should expect predominantly overcast conditions through the afternoon, with some breaks of sunshine.
Certain inland areas in the south may experience occasional light rainfall during this period.
GMet forecast for Northern Ghana
Conditions in the north are expected to be considerably brighter, with mostly sunny skies prevailing through the afternoon.
Some cloud cover is forecast to build at intervals, though the northern belt should generally avoid the heavier cloudiness seen in the south.
GMet has flagged a more significant weather development for the evening hours, warning that thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity could affect parts of the country as the day progresses.
Residents across all regions are advised to be aware of the possibility of such activity later into the night.
The forecast reflects the typical seasonal weather patterns Ghana experiences during this period of the year, with the south often bearing the brunt of rain systems while northern areas enjoy relatively drier and sunnier conditions.
Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:
GWL announces 24-hour water disruption in Accra
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Water Limited had announced a 24-hour shutdown of the Dodowa Booster Station beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026.
The planned maintenance will disrupt water supply or reduce pressure across East Legon, Madina, Adenta, Dome, Haatso and several other communities.
Ghana Water Ltd urged residents in affected areas to store adequate water ahead of the shutdown.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.