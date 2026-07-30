Popular TikToker Peller confirmed he has legally tied the knot and has ignored his mother as his next of kin

He fired back at critics questioning his decision and warned them against advising him on the matter

Several netizens on Twitter reacted with doom predictions, warning him to be cautious about his choice

Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has responded to critics and justified his decision to ignore his mother as next of kin after tying the knot with Jarvis.

Peller defends his controversial decision to ignore his mother as next of kin. Image credit: Peller.

Source: Instagram

The wedding comes just weeks after Peller and his partner, Jarvis, set social media buzzing with a creative video revealing their wedding date as August 1, 2026.

The Nigerian content creators had completed their traditional marriage rites weeks earlier, with their bride price and family introduction ceremonies drawing plenty of attention online.

A scripted video announcing their wedding date quickly went viral, with fans across Africa flooding the comments with congratulations and prayers for the couple.

Peller blasts critics over next-of-kin comments

In a live session on TikTok, Peller addressed the backlash over his decision, questioning the logic behind calls for him to make his mother his next of kin instead of his wife.

He said:

"Go and put your mummy as your next of kin. Don't put your wife. Why would somebody be advising me for that kind of thing? So, you are telling me, me, I will leave this world before my own mummy leaves this world? My mummy is way older than me. So, who will be the next of kin? No! It's my children!"

He then turned his attention to those trying to talk him out of his decision, dismissing the unsolicited relationship advice altogether.

He added:

"Stop advising! This boy will not listen to you! He has fallen in love! He's gone!"

Netizens react to Peller's next-of-kin comments

The comments were mixed, with some supporting Peller's decision and others warning him to be cautious.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

BEST EduCreator wrote:

"It is well, no one knows the background story or what is happening outside the camera. So if he says otherwise, he is responsible for his own decisions. We wish him the best in his new journey, consequences have actions sha. I rest my case."

Music Banq said:

"Just wish them the best and move on. E no suppose hard nau."

Vanessa Illingworth indicated:

"This one go cry well well for future."

Mr Kallo FCB added:

"If you like no use Hakimi style. I no wan hear Peller lost all his properties to Jarvis after they divorced, because I go personally fly down to wherever you are and slap you."

Peter NOT DURY commented:

"Can't even blame him. Whatever he decides to do or whoever he decides to leave his will to, he's right. We've seen uncles that refuse to help their brothers' children after they died, even though it was the dead brother that made them who they are. He should do whatever he pleases."

Gbolahan warned:

"You wan use Jarvis as your next of kin, you go too cry, person wey dey educate pass you. You go dey trust woman."

The TikTok video of Peller addressing next-of-kin concerns after his wedding with Jarvis is below.

Peller's alleged FBI trouble resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian investigative journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Peller's arrest for tinted windows was a deliberate setup orchestrated by the FBI to interrogate him over TikTok gifts.

The streamer was reportedly asked to produce a two-year tax clearance as part of his bail conditions, which Dr Kemi said is where authorities plan to build their case against him.

Peller was arrested by Nigerian police on or around July 4, 2026, with blogger Gistlover reporting on July 6 that he had spent two days in custody before being released on bail.

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Source: YEN.com.gh