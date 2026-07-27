Prisons PRO Explains How Often Chairman Wontumi Can Receive Visitors

The Ghana Prisons Service has outlined visiting restrictions that apply to NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Kumasi Central Prisons PRO Chief Superintendent Richard Bukari explained how visitation schedules differ based on an inmate's legal status

Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a High Court found him guilty on six counts related to illegal mining operations

The Ghana Prisons Service has stepped in to clarify what rules govern visits to Chairman Wontumi following his imprisonment, after the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman began serving a custodial sentence.

Kumasi Central Prisons Public Relations Officer Chief Superintendent Richard Bukari addressed the matter on Esra TV, explaining that visiting schedules are determined by whether an inmate holds remand or convicted status.

Ghana Prisons Service explains how often Chairman Wontumi can receive visitors at the Nsawam prison. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

For remand prisoners, he said visits are permitted daily except on Saturdays and public holidays. Convicted prisoners, however, are subject to significantly tighter restrictions.

"If he or she is a convicted prisoner, you can visit the person every two weeks," Chief Superintendent Bukari said.

He also issued a practical advisory to those planning to visit the NPP chairman:

"I will plead with those who are coming to visit Wontumi to bring food that can be preserved for a longer period," he added.

Because Chairman Wontumi is serving as a convicted prisoner rather than awaiting trial on remand, those wishing to see him are limited to once every fortnight.

Court hands down 20-year sentence to Wontumi

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the sentence that placed Wontumi behind bars was delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay at Criminal Court 4 Division of the High Court.

He was convicted on six counts connected to illegal mining and handed a 20-year prison term.

The court directed that the sentences run concurrently.

In addition to the custodial sentence, fines were imposed on both Wontumi and Akonta Mining Limited under the provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act.

Prosecutors established during the trial that mineral rights attached to a concession in Samreboi had been unlawfully transferred without the required ministerial approval.

NPP executives visit Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that several NPP executives travelled in a luxury VVIP bus to visit Chairman Wontumi at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Paul Yandoh, Lexy Buabeng and Dennis Kwakwa were reportedly among the party figures who joined the trip.

Photos and videos of the large delegation attracted attention and sparked reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh