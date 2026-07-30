Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram following has surged to 678 million, dwarfing Taylor Swift's current count of 273 million followers

In 2016, Swift led all social media users on Instagram with 246 million followers, with Ronaldo close behind in second place

A resurfaced post comparing the two stars' follower counts has drawn widespread attention online nearly a decade later

Cristiano Ronaldo has widened the gap between himself and Taylor Swift on Instagram, with the football icon now boasting more than twice the global superstar's follower count.

The Portuguese legend, who continues to play for club and country at the age of 41, recently featured for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and remains one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo Now Has More Than Double Taylor Swift's Instagram Following

Source: Getty Images

While the debate over whether Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is football's greatest player continues, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has firmly established himself as social media's biggest sporting figure.

Ronaldo Overtakes Taylor Swift by a Huge Margin

Back in 2016, a Bleacher Report Football graphic ranked Taylor Swift as the world's most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 246 million followers.

Ronaldo was close behind on 238 million, while Katy Perry (219 million), Selena Gomez (205 million) and Rihanna (190 million) completed the top five.

Fast forward a decade, and the picture has changed dramatically.

Taylor Swift's Instagram audience has grown to 273 million, but Ronaldo has surged to an astonishing 678 million followers, giving him well over double the singer's total.

Fans React to Ronaldo's Incredible Social Media Growth

The dramatic shift prompted fans to revisit the old social media rankings.

One fan responded:

"What happened," followed by several shocked emojis.

Another wrote:

"Americans think the world starts and ends in America," while a third joked: "Who is Taylor Swift?"

A fourth added:

"Sorry Taylor, we just gotta do it. He's our GOAT."

Ronaldo's enormous online following continues to underline his worldwide popularity, extending far beyond his achievements on the football pitch.

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Source: YEN.com.gh