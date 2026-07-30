Cristiano Ronaldo Now Has More Than Double Taylor Swift's Instagram Following
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram following has surged to 678 million, dwarfing Taylor Swift's current count of 273 million followers
- In 2016, Swift led all social media users on Instagram with 246 million followers, with Ronaldo close behind in second place
- A resurfaced post comparing the two stars' follower counts has drawn widespread attention online nearly a decade later
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Cristiano Ronaldo has widened the gap between himself and Taylor Swift on Instagram, with the football icon now boasting more than twice the global superstar's follower count.
The Portuguese legend, who continues to play for club and country at the age of 41, recently featured for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and remains one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.
While the debate over whether Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is football's greatest player continues, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has firmly established himself as social media's biggest sporting figure.
Ronaldo Overtakes Taylor Swift by a Huge Margin
Back in 2016, a Bleacher Report Football graphic ranked Taylor Swift as the world's most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 246 million followers.
Ronaldo was close behind on 238 million, while Katy Perry (219 million), Selena Gomez (205 million) and Rihanna (190 million) completed the top five.
Fast forward a decade, and the picture has changed dramatically.
Taylor Swift's Instagram audience has grown to 273 million, but Ronaldo has surged to an astonishing 678 million followers, giving him well over double the singer's total.
Fans React to Ronaldo's Incredible Social Media Growth
The dramatic shift prompted fans to revisit the old social media rankings.
One fan responded:
"What happened," followed by several shocked emojis.
Another wrote:
"Americans think the world starts and ends in America," while a third joked: "Who is Taylor Swift?"
A fourth added:
"Sorry Taylor, we just gotta do it. He's our GOAT."
Ronaldo's enormous online following continues to underline his worldwide popularity, extending far beyond his achievements on the football pitch.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.