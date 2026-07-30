Why Idi Amin's Grandson Was Disqualified at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
- Ugandan super-heavyweight boxer Aziz Abdul was disqualified in the third round of his 2026 Commonwealth Games
- Abdul, grandson of Idi Amin Dada, had declared before the fight that he would become the new 'King of Scotland'
- The 25-year-old disputed the disqualification after the bout, claiming the contact was accidental
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Aziz Abdul saw his hopes of a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games come to a dramatic end after being disqualified during his super-heavyweight quarterfinal against England's Damar Thomas.
Why Idi Amin's grandson was disqualified
The 25-year-old was ruled out of the contest after his head made contact with Thomas' chin during a clinch in the third round.
At the time of the incident, Abdul was trailing 20-16 on all three judges' scorecards.
The bout had already generated headlines before the opening bell after Abdul declared his ambition to become the new "King of Scotland," referencing his grandfather, former Ugandan ruler Idi Amin Dada.
Amin, who seized power in 1971, infamously adopted the title in 1976. Abdul has previously stated that he never met his grandfather.
Abdul strongly rejected the referee's decision, insisting the clash was accidental.
He told BBC Sport:
"It was not intentional. I was trying to come back. How can I headbutt someone? I would not. He elbowed me. He caught me with the elbow."
The Ugandan also alleged that home advantage influenced the outcome.
"I am black African. He is in his homeland," he said, adding: "He was the person they wanted to win. He was the winner before. I knew if I did not get knocked out, I could not win the fight."
Amadu Mohammed secures Ghana's 2nd medal
Elsewhere, Ghana's Amadu Mohammed guaranteed the country's second medal of the Games after defeating England's Ellis Trowbridge by a 4-1 split decision in the men's 55kg bantamweight quarterfinal.
The victory sends Mohammed into Friday's semifinal, where he will battle for a place in Saturday's gold medal contest.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.