Ugandan super-heavyweight boxer Aziz Abdul was disqualified in the third round of his 2026 Commonwealth Games

Abdul, grandson of Idi Amin Dada, had declared before the fight that he would become the new 'King of Scotland'

The 25-year-old disputed the disqualification after the bout, claiming the contact was accidental

Aziz Abdul saw his hopes of a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games come to a dramatic end after being disqualified during his super-heavyweight quarterfinal against England's Damar Thomas.

Why Idi Amin Dada's Grandson Was Disqualified at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Idi Amin's grandson was disqualified

The 25-year-old was ruled out of the contest after his head made contact with Thomas' chin during a clinch in the third round.

At the time of the incident, Abdul was trailing 20-16 on all three judges' scorecards.

The bout had already generated headlines before the opening bell after Abdul declared his ambition to become the new "King of Scotland," referencing his grandfather, former Ugandan ruler Idi Amin Dada.

Amin, who seized power in 1971, infamously adopted the title in 1976. Abdul has previously stated that he never met his grandfather.

Abdul strongly rejected the referee's decision, insisting the clash was accidental.

He told BBC Sport:

"It was not intentional. I was trying to come back. How can I headbutt someone? I would not. He elbowed me. He caught me with the elbow."

The Ugandan also alleged that home advantage influenced the outcome.

"I am black African. He is in his homeland," he said, adding: "He was the person they wanted to win. He was the winner before. I knew if I did not get knocked out, I could not win the fight."

Why Idi Amin Dada's Grandson Was Disqualified at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo by James Fearn.

Source: Getty Images

Amadu Mohammed secures Ghana's 2nd medal

Elsewhere, Ghana's Amadu Mohammed guaranteed the country's second medal of the Games after defeating England's Ellis Trowbridge by a 4-1 split decision in the men's 55kg bantamweight quarterfinal.

The victory sends Mohammed into Friday's semifinal, where he will battle for a place in Saturday's gold medal contest.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh