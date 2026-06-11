Hearts of Oak have officially named The Hope Brand as their new kit partner ahead of the 2026/27 season

The agreement makes the club the fourth Ghana Premier League side to partner with the Ghanaian sportswear manufacturer

The partnership is expected to strengthen the club’s identity, improve fan engagement, and deliver new merchandise for supporters

Ghana's leading kit manufacturing company, The Hope Brand (THB), has officially partnered with Hearts of Oak as the club's new official kit partner ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Hope Brand has steadily established itself as one of Ghana’s most recognised names in the fashion industry, producing a wide range of clothing products and sportswear.

The Hope Brand Becomes Hearts of Oak's New Official Kit Partner

Source: Twitter

Its latest agreement with Hearts of Oak represents another major milestone in the company's growing influence within Ghanaian football.

With this deal, the Phobians become the fourth Ghana Premier League club to partner with THB, joining Asante Kotoko, Karela United, and Medeama SC, all of whom have entrusted the brand with the production of their official kits.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the partnership is expected to provide Hearts of Oak supporters with a fresh range of club merchandise as the club prepares for the new season.

Hearts of Oak begin new era with The Hope Brand

The agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter for Hearts of Oak as they head into the 2026/27 campaign with a new supplier responsible for designing and producing the club’s official kits.

The club will be hoping the collaboration signals success both on and off the pitch as preparations continue for the upcoming season.

In an official statement, Hearts of Oak described the partnership as a union between the club’s rich history and the innovation, creativity, and ambition of a proudly Ghanaian company.

"This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our great club as we combine our rich heritage with the innovation, creativity, and ambition of a proudly Ghanaian brand," the club stated.

Partnership Aims to Strengthen Club Identity and Fan Connection

According to Hearts of Oak, the collaboration goes beyond the production of matchday apparel and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the relationship between the club and its supporters while contributing to the growth of Ghanaian football.

"Together, we are committed to delivering high-quality products that reflect the identity, passion, and spirit of the Phobian family," the statement continued.

The club also expressed confidence that the partnership would help create a lasting legacy for players, supporters, and future generations.

"We are proud to embark on this journey with The Hope Brand Ltd. and look forward to building a legacy that our players, supporters, and future generations can proudly embrace."

The announcement comes as Hearts of Oak continue preparations for the 2026/27 season following a major restructuring of the club’s technical department after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

The club will now be looking to make a fresh start both on the field and commercially as it enters a new era with The Hope Brand as its official kit supplier.

Source: YEN.com.gh