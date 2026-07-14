Adom TV journalist Obremponba Kwame Owusu was beaten by soldiers in Nkwanta South on Saturday, July 11, 2026, during curfew enforcement

Soldiers accused Owusu of filming them assaulting civilians and demanded his phone before severely beating him

Owusu sustained spinal, back, and joint injuries and is currently receiving treatment at St Joseph's Hospital

An Adom TV journalist with the Multimedia Group has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries after soldiers allegedly attacked him during curfew enforcement operations in Nkwanta South, Oti Region, on Saturday, July 11,2026.

Obremponba Kwame Owusu, a reporter, was in the area covering developments following the New Patriotic Party's constituency executive elections when the incident occurred. Reports indicate he is currently unable to walk.

A Ghanaian journalist hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted by military officers during Nkwanta South curfew enforcement operations. Photo credit: Patricia Marroquin/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement issued by Adom TV, the Ghanaian journalist first became aware of trouble when crowds began fleeing in panic.

"All that we could hear was that people were running for their lives. When we asked what the matter was, we were told the military were enforcing the curfew," he recalled.

In the commotion, some of the fleeing residents knocked into a motorbike.

In a report by GhanaWeb, Owusu said he stopped to help.

"As a good citizen, I decided to support them so they could move on," he recounted.

It was at that moment soldiers turned their attention to him. "I saw the military coming towards me, saying I was filming them. They were struggling with me. They came to me, beating me and asking me to give them my phone," Owusu said, describing the confrontation.

Journalist in critical condition

The beating left Owusu with spinal, back, and joint injuries.

He is currently receiving medical care at St Joseph's Hospital, with reports indicating he remains unable to walk since the assault.

Officers from the Bureau of National Investigations and the Ghana Police Service stepped in during the incident to rescue him from the soldiers.

The Ghana Armed Forces had not issued any statement regarding the incident at the time of publication.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah hospitalized

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, and another suspect were arrested after violent disturbances at an NPP constituency executive election.

Police alleged Kwame Afrifa Mensah led roughly 30 men to the SDA Church polling station, where they attacked officers and scattered electoral materials.

Both Kwame Afrifa Mensah and co-suspect Osman Awuni were hospitalised at Mampong Government Hospital under police guard after complaining of ill health.

Source: YEN.com.gh