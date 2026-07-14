Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was reportedly taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after sustaining a large wound to his head during the election-centre disturbances

The media personality was transferred under police accompany from Mampong to Kumasi for an X-ray and MRI scan to assess the extent of his injury

Trending footage showed Afrifa-Mensah being moved from an ambulance into a hospital, although the results of the medical examinations remain unknown

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has reportedly received medical treatment after sustaining a serious-looking head injury during the disturbances that led to his arrest at the New Patriotic Party’s constituency elections in Afigya Sekyere East.

Okatakyie Afrifa’s current condition worries supporters after police confrontation. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana, Okatakyie Afrifa

Source: UGC

Videos circulating on social media show Afrifa-Mensah with a large wound on his head while receiving attention from health professionals.

Bloodstains could also be seen on his clothing in some of the footage recorded after the confrontation.

He was initially taken to the Asante Mampong Government Hospital after being moved from the police station under heavy security.

Watch the Facebook video of his treatment below:

Reports indicate that medical officials later recommended additional examinations to determine the full extent of his injuries.

Okatakyie Afrifa transferred to Kumasi

Afrifa-Mensah was subsequently transferred from Mampong to Kumasi under police accompany for further medical assessment.

A trending video showed him being moved from an ambulance into a medical facility in Kumasi. Reports accompanying the footage claimed that he was taken for an X-ray and an MRI scan because of the wound to his head.

The scans were reportedly intended to establish whether he had suffered any internal head injury following the chaos at the election centre and his subsequent arrest.

Watch the TikTok video of his transfer to Mampong below:

However, no official medical report detailing the results of the examinations had been released at the time of reporting.

Some social media reports identified the facility as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where Afrifa-Mensah was said to have received further treatment. Police officers were seen accompanying him throughout the transfer as he remained in custody.

The footage has sparked concern among his supporters, with several people calling for clarity on how he sustained the injury.

Others have demanded an independent account of what happened during the confrontation between security personnel and individuals at the voting centre.

Cause of Okatakyie's injury remains unclear

Afrifa-Mensah was arrested following disturbances during the NPP constituency executive elections.

Videos from the scene showed confusion, physical confrontations and police intervention as the electoral process was disrupted.

Although Afrifa-Mensah was visibly injured after the incident, it has not been independently established exactly how the wound occurred.

Claims that he was injured by police officers remain allegations, as the Ghana Police Service has not publicly provided a detailed explanation of the circumstances surrounding his injuries.

Police have yet to announce the specific charges being considered against him and the other individuals arrested following the disturbances.

Afrifa-Mensah’s latest condition remains under observation while investigations into the incident continue. The results of his reported X-ray and MRI scans are expected to provide doctors with a clearer understanding of the seriousness of the head injury.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags a law certificate at the University of Connecticut (UConn) in the US. Image credit: okatakyieafrifamensah/Instagram, Abusuafour TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Okatakyie Afrifa graduated in the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Firebrand journalist and political commentator Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has completed his law studies in the United States.

A viral video shared by Abusuafour TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, captured the broadcaster's graduation ceremony, where a large entourage of supporters clad in rich kente and traditional chieftaincy regalia cheered him on.

Afrifa-Mensah pursued his Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the prestigious University of Connecticut (UConn) after securing an academic scholarship in late 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh