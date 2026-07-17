Mahama Announces Financial Clearance to Recruit 16,000 Newly Trained Teachers

President John Mahama announced the government has begun the process of granting financial clearance to recruit at least 16,000 trained teachers

Mahama made the announcement at the Peki College of Education in the Volta Region, targeting a persistent backlog of unemployed graduate teachers

The President said the recruitment drive would ease pressure on existing teaching staff and improve the quality of basic and second-cycle education

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his administration has begun the process of granting financial clearance to absorb at least 16,000 trained teachers into Ghana's public education system.

The President made the announcement during a visit to the Peki College of Education in the Volta Region on Thursday, July 16, 2026, where he addressed the long-standing problem of graduate teachers completing their training only to face an extended wait before receiving formal postings.

President John Mahama gives financial clearance for the recruitment of 16,000 newly trained teachers. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Clearing the backlog of Ghanaian graduate teachers

In a report by GhanaWeb, President Mahama said it was unacceptable for trained professionals to finish their academic programmes and then remain unemployed indefinitely while waiting for the government to deploy them.

He assured educators and stakeholders that the incoming financial clearance would make the transition from college directly into the classroom far smoother and more predictable.

The move directly targets a persistent backlog that has frustrated newly qualified teachers and placed strain on educational institutions struggling to fill staffing gaps across the country.

Beyond resolving graduate unemployment, the President outlined a broader rationale for the recruitment drive.

President Mahama said expanding the teaching workforce would create sustainable livelihoods for young Ghanaians, relieve the burden on teachers currently covering shortfalls in understaffed schools, and raise the standard of education at both the basic and second-cycle levels nationwide.

The President framed the initiative as part of a wider government commitment to strengthening the human resource base of Ghana's educational institutions, rather than a one-off intervention.

The announcement is expected to bring relief to thousands of trained teachers who have completed their studies and professional requirements but have been unable to secure formal employment in the public school system.

Haruna Iddrisu bemoans teacher deficit in Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, had announced a deficit of between 50,000 and 90,000 teachers in the educational sector.

The sector minister made public this development while addressing Parliament on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The government received budgetary clearance to recruit 7K new educators despite the high demand.

Source: YEN.com.gh