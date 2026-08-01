An unidentified man climbed the Asantehene's statue at Kejetia in Kumasi and used a hammer to damage the structure

The suspect then brandished a cutlass to ward off members of the public who attempted to intervene

Video footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, sparking public outrage and calls for authorities to act

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An unidentified man has reportedly vandalised a statue of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II located at Kejetia in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, prompting widespread public anger.

According to Orange FM, the incident occurred on the 31st while the statue was undergoing renovation work.

A man reportedly vandalises Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's statue at Kejetia in Kumasi. Photo credit: Manhyia Palace.

Source: UGC

The suspect climbed onto the structure and used a hammer to inflict damage on parts of it.

Eyewitness describes the attack on Otumfuo's status

A witness who was present at the scene filmed the incident and described what unfolded.

The footage captured the man using a hammer to strike portions of the statue before producing a cutlass to threaten bystanders who moved towards him.

"Today, 31, we were here when someone came to Kejetia, climbed the statue that is being renovated, and used a hammer to destroy part of it. After that, he pulled out a cutlass and threatened that he would harm anybody who came close to him," the eyewitness reported.

The clip has since circulated extensively across social media platforms, shared with the caption: "Man climbs Otumfuo statue, vandalises structure at Kejetia."

Calls for arrest After Kejetia incident

The footage drew swift condemnation from members of the public, with many calling on local authorities to investigate and apprehend the suspect without delay.

The perpetrator had not been identified or arrested at the time of publishing.

The Kejetia area is one of Kumasi's most prominent commercial districts, and the statue of the Asantehene, one of Ghana's most respected traditional rulers, holds significant cultural and symbolic importance to the Ashanti people and the broader Ghanaian public.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Manhyia Palace Museum displays statue of Otumfuo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had toured the Manhyia Palace Museum, where looted artefacts taken by the British during the Third Anglo-Asante War were being displayed.

A unique statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was also being exhibited at the museum as Asanteman marked the king’s silver jubilee.

The artefacts, which were taken from the Asante Kingdom by the British about 150 years ago, had been returned under a three-year loan agreement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh