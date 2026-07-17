The Trump administration replaced the long-standing 'duration of status' policy with a fixed four-year maximum stay for international students on F and J visas

The new US student visa rules also cut the post-graduation grace period from 60 days to 30 days and tighten restrictions on changing schools or programmes

The Department of Homeland Security said the policy targets visa misuse, but critics warn it could push international students away from US universities

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The Trump administration has overhauled the rules governing how long international students and exchange visitors can remain in the United States, capping most stays at four years and introducing stricter conditions for those wishing to extend their time in the country.

Bad News for foreign nationals as Donald Trump's administration limits US student visa stays. Photo source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, William H. Kelly III/Jackson State University/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a press release, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the final rule on Thursday, 16 July 2026.

The latest move ended the longstanding "duration of status" policy that had allowed students on F and J visas to remain in the US for as long as their academic programmes continued, with no fixed end date.

The new rule comes as a major blow to many international students, including Ghanaians planning on pursuing their higher education in the US.

Under the new framework, students entering the country after the rule takes effect will be permitted to stay for a maximum of four years, after which they must formally apply for an extension directly through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) or depart.

Individuals applying for extended stay in the US will also be subjected to biometric vetting, background checks, and fraud screenings during the process.

The changes also reduce the grace period granted to graduates from 60 days to 30 days, giving students less time to wrap up their affairs before leaving the country.

Switching universities or changing academic programmes will likewise become more difficult under the revised rules, which take effect 60 days after publication, pending congressional review.

Current nonimmigrant visa holders residing in the United States under the previous “duration of status” framework will transition to the new system automatically, with their authorised stay capped at a maximum of four years from the effective date of this rule.

Reason for new US student visa limits

DHS defended the new US student visa stay overhaul by citing what it described as years of inadequate oversight.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullins stated:

“For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the U.S. indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the U.S."

"By implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the United States is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within our borders."

"This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home."

Officials pointed to findings that thousands of individuals had used repeated enrolment changes and programme extensions to prolong their stays on student visas well beyond what was originally intended.

The new rules are part of President Donald Trump's broader push to tighten immigration controls.

Foreign journalists affected by new visa rule

Beyond students and exchange visitors, foreign journalists will now receive visas valid for a maximum of 240 days, while Chinese journalists face a stricter cap of 90 days.

Students beginning programmes in August and September 2026 are expected to be among the first to fall under the new US visa rule.

Critics, particularly those in academic circles, have warned that the changes introduce significant uncertainty for doctoral students.

They also argue that researchers whose programmes routinely run longer than four years and that the tighter conditions could deter talented individuals from choosing the US for higher education.

The Instagram post announcing the latest US visa stay rule is below:

Reactions to new US student visa rules

Social media users were quick to weigh in on the policy shift, with many expressing a sense of loss around what the US has long represented to international students.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

safiyah_the_builder commented:

"The American dream now comes with expiry date."

rockynancy said:

"The American dream is getting more complicated every year. 💔"

omouan2022 wrote:

"He will definitely leave the seat, and someone else will reverse most of the decision. I love democracy."

DHS instructs employers to dismiss immigrant workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed a directive from the DHS instructing US employers to terminate hundreds of thousands of foreign workers whose Temporary Protected Status work permits are set to expire soon.

As the looming deadlines approached, many were left with uncertainty about their futures, facing potential deportation back to countries still ravaged by conflict and disaster.

Source: YEN.com.gh