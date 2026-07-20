An Accra court heard how Patience Mbaye, a 41-year-old ward assistant, allegedly collected GH¢675,000 from 26 hopeful military recruits

Mbaye and an accomplice, Ex-Senior Warrant Officer Jeffery Naboung, are accused of posing as having insider connections to GAF enlistment

Mbaye pleaded not guilty and was granted GH¢100,000 bail, with the next hearing scheduled for July 27, 2026

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An Accra court has heard how a ward assistant allegedly swindled 26 people out of GH¢675,000 by falsely promising them slots in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment process.

Patience Mbaye, 41, appeared in court facing charges of conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.

26 Ghana Armed Forces recruitment applicants swindled out of GH¢675,000 by a hospital worker. Photo credit" Ghana Armed Foreces & Graphic Online.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Graphic Online, she is accused alongside a co-accused, Ex-Senior Warrant Officer Jeffery Naboung, who remains at large.

Prosecution evidence indicates that Naboung separately collected GH¢1,005,000 from 47 additional victims through his own GCB Bank account.

How the recruitment scam unfolded

According to Inspector Frank Morgan Dorvi, who led the prosecution, two of the complainants, Fatima Adam, a Prisons Officer, and Abdul Malik Ali, an okada rider, each encountered Mbaye between 2023 and 2024.

Mbaye presented herself as someone with the right connections to secure military enlistment for interested applicants.

When Adam contacted Mbaye to seek reassurance about the arrangement, Mbaye told her that she and Naboung had already helped multiple people gain entry into the military.

Ali was directed to deposit GH¢25,000 into Naboung's bank account as part of the payment process.

Investigators established that Mbaye received funds through her GCB Bank account from the 26 victims, while Naboung collected money from a separate group of 47 people through his own account.

Combined, the two allegedly received over GH¢1.68 million from applicants across both groups.

Despite the volume of funds involved, no military recruitment slots were ever provided.

The money was also not returned to any of the complainants, which prompted the victims to lodge a formal report with the police.

Mbaye denied the charges in court, entering a plea of not guilty. The court granted her bail of GH¢100,000 with three sureties.

The case is adjourned to July 27, 2026 for the next hearing, while Naboung remains at large.

GAF gives second chance applicants

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that applicants who failed the Ghana Armed Forces 2025/2026 medical screening had been offered a rare second chance.

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Genfi, said candidates with curable medical conditions will be invited for a free medical review at a later date.

Those affected were urged to return to their designated centres to check the reasons for disqualification and seek treatment if necessary.

Source: YEN.com.gh