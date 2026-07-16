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Ghanaian Teen Gets 5 Years Hard Labour for Stealing Nurse's Phone XR and Cash
Politics

Ghanaian Teen Gets 5 Years Hard Labour for Stealing Nurse's Phone XR and Cash

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • A 19-year-old unemployed man, Shadrack Cobbinah, was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour after pleading guilty to burgling a nurse's home
  • The victim, Bernice Xornam Beble, lost an iPhone XR worth GH¢2,500 and GH¢5,700 in cash when she woke up to find her door open at 1:40 am
  • Cobbinah was arrested after he was caught attempting to sell the stolen phone later that day, and named an accomplice, Michell, who remains at large

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The Tarkwa District Magistrate Court One has sentenced a 19-year-old unemployed man to five years imprisonment with hard labour after he admitted to breaking into the residence of a nurse and making off with her phone and cash.

Shadrack Cobbinah entered a guilty plea to charges of unlawful entry and stealing before Judge Bernice Mensimah Ackon, who handed down the sentence.

The Tarkwa District, Magistrate Court, Western Region of Ghana, sentenced a 19-year-old, unemployed man, five years imprisonment with hard labour, Ghanaian nurse, iPhone XR
A Ghanaian teen gets 5 years jail sentence with hard labour for stealing a nurse's iPhone XR and cash. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: UGC

How the burglary unfolded

According to the prosecution, led by Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah, the victim, Bernice Xornam Beble, discovered her door ajar at around 1:40 am on May 16, 2026.

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In a report by GhanaWeb, the nurse found that an iPhone XR, valued at GH¢2,500, and GH¢5,700 in cash had been taken from her home.

Later that same day, Cobbinah was apprehended while attempting to sell the stolen phone and was subsequently handed over to the police.

Officers recovered GH¢3,000 from him at the station during the arrest process.

Under interrogation, Cobbinah admitted to carrying out the burglary but contested the amount of cash he had taken.

He told officers he stole only the iPhone XR and GH¢4,000, disputing the victim's claim of GH¢5,700.

He also identified an accomplice known only as Michell, who had not been apprehended at the time of the ruling and remains at large.

Convict threatens to curse court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court had sentenced a baker to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of defiling a girl with a mental disability.

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The victim's mother reportedly returned home and found Kwarteng with her daughter, prompting her to alert the police and set in motion investigations into the incident.

The case had drawn attention due to the vulnerability of the victim and the convict's dramatic reaction in court after learning of his fate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Ghana Police ServiceWestern Region of Ghana
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