A 19-year-old unemployed man, Shadrack Cobbinah, was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour after pleading guilty to burgling a nurse's home

The victim, Bernice Xornam Beble, lost an iPhone XR worth GH¢2,500 and GH¢5,700 in cash when she woke up to find her door open at 1:40 am

Cobbinah was arrested after he was caught attempting to sell the stolen phone later that day, and named an accomplice, Michell, who remains at large

The Tarkwa District Magistrate Court One has sentenced a 19-year-old unemployed man to five years imprisonment with hard labour after he admitted to breaking into the residence of a nurse and making off with her phone and cash.

Shadrack Cobbinah entered a guilty plea to charges of unlawful entry and stealing before Judge Bernice Mensimah Ackon, who handed down the sentence.

A Ghanaian teen gets 5 years jail sentence with hard labour for stealing a nurse's iPhone XR and cash. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

How the burglary unfolded

According to the prosecution, led by Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah, the victim, Bernice Xornam Beble, discovered her door ajar at around 1:40 am on May 16, 2026.

In a report by GhanaWeb, the nurse found that an iPhone XR, valued at GH¢2,500, and GH¢5,700 in cash had been taken from her home.

Later that same day, Cobbinah was apprehended while attempting to sell the stolen phone and was subsequently handed over to the police.

Officers recovered GH¢3,000 from him at the station during the arrest process.

Under interrogation, Cobbinah admitted to carrying out the burglary but contested the amount of cash he had taken.

He told officers he stole only the iPhone XR and GH¢4,000, disputing the victim's claim of GH¢5,700.

He also identified an accomplice known only as Michell, who had not been apprehended at the time of the ruling and remains at large.

Convict threatens to curse court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court had sentenced a baker to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of defiling a girl with a mental disability.

The victim's mother reportedly returned home and found Kwarteng with her daughter, prompting her to alert the police and set in motion investigations into the incident.

The case had drawn attention due to the vulnerability of the victim and the convict's dramatic reaction in court after learning of his fate.

Source: YEN.com.gh