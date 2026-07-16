NPP TikToker Camilla Alhassan Re-Appears in Court Over Mahama Ritual Claims

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NPP TikToker Camilla Alhassan appeared at the Accra Circuit Court for the second time over charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news

Alhassan pleaded guilty on July 10, 2026, after posting TikTok videos alleging President Mahama sacrificed 32 cows to win the 2024 elections

The court ordered a pregnancy test before sentencing, with judgment expected on Thursday, July 16, 2026

An NPP-affiliated TikToker, Camilla Alhassan, has returned to the Accra Circuit Court for her second appearance in connection with charges of offensive conduct and publishing false news, stemming from a series of videos she posted making unverified allegations against President John Dramani Mahama.

Alhassan was arrested on Friday, July 10, 2026, and appeared before Accra Circuit Court 1 on the same day, where she entered a guilty plea on both charges.

NPP TikToker Camilla Alhassan re-appears in court over her offensive claims against President John Mahama. Photo credit: GHBrain/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The court is expected to deliver its sentencing on Thursday, July 16, 2026, after ordering that a pregnancy test be conducted on Camilla Alhassan before judgment is delivered.

Videos behind Camilla's troubles

The charges against Alhassan arose from TikTok videos she published in the aftermath of floods and fire disasters that recently hit parts of Accra. In the videos, she alleged that President Mahama had sacrificed 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

She further claimed that a government initiative to distribute sanitary pads to flood victims was a deliberate attempt to conceal those alleged sacrifices. Neither claim was supported by publicly available evidence.

The videos attracted widespread attention and generated considerable debate across social media platforms before her arrest.

Watch the Facebook video below:

NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba granted GH¢1m bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aminat Mahama, popularly known as “Bawumia Ba” on TikTok, had been granted GH¢1 million bail after her arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

She was picked up by the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over alleged threats against President John Dramani Mahama and his wife.

The court has imposed strict bail conditions, including sureties, surrender of her travel documents, and regular reporting to investigators.

Source: YEN.com.gh