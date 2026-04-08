Applicants who failed the Ghana Armed Forces 2025/2026 medical screening have been offered a rare second chance

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Genfi, said candidates with curable medical conditions will be invited for a free medical review at a later date

Those affected are urged to return to their designated centres to check the reasons for disqualification and seek treatment if necessary

Applicants in the military recruitment exercise who failed their medical screening have been granted a rare opportunity to pursue their dreams of joining the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

According to a publication sighted on GhanaWeb, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, has announced that some applicants who were unsuccessful at the medical screening stage will be offered another opportunity.

Deputy Defence Minister, announces a second chance for applicant in the military recruitment who failed their medicals. Photo credit: Brogya Genfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He indicated that candidates who were disqualified at the medical screening stage due to curable conditions will be given a second chance after receiving appropriate treatment.

He added that this category of applicants will be invited for a medical review at a later date, to be announced soon.

Consequently, Brogya Genfi reportedly urged all applicants who failed the medical assessment to return to their designated centres to ascertain the reasons for disqualification.

He said the review process will be conducted free of charge, without any financial burden on the applicants.

This move, the Deputy Minister explained in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, is aimed at addressing concerns about the lack of feedback regarding the recruitment exercise.

“Relative to the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment for 2025/2026, all potential recruits who failed the medical assessment are reminded to check the reason(s) from the medical centre where they were assessed,” he wrote.

“In addition, all those who had curable medical issues at that stage are encouraged to seek medical attention, as they will be invited again for a review. The medical review will come at no cost to the applicants. Thank you for your attention,” he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

2,000 army recruit set to commence training

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces earlier announced the completion of the selection process for the first batch of recruits.

Two thousand individuals are set to commence training as part of a broader nationwide enlistment exercise.

According to a statement on Facebook, the selected recruits are expected to report to their respective regional selection centres across all 16 regions on March 18, 2026, at 9 am to collect their appointment letters and prospectuses.

The Ghana Armed Forces completes the selection process for the first batch of recruits. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: UGC

The army noted that this initial group forms part of four batches to be trained.

The statement further noted that the first batch includes 18 individuals who sustained injuries during the El-Wak Stadium stampede last year, as well as five others sponsored by families of victims of the incident, in recognition of the tragedy.

It also encouraged remaining applicants to remain patient, assuring them that further selections would be made from a pool of high-performing candidates, with additional considerations being given to individuals from Sikaman in the Ashanti Region who assisted in last year’s helicopter crash rescue efforts.

Armed forces rubbishes HIV claims

In January, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces refuted reports that approximately 60% of applicants in the ongoing military recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV.

The army labelled the reports as baseless and "fake news" in a statement on Facebook.

The military high command also expressed concern over the mischievous reports and said it was working to track down the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.

Source: YEN.com.gh