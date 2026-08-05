The Obuasi Municipal Assembly shut down Obuasi SecTech indefinitely after a mob of students attacked the school's headmaster on campus

Students went on a violent rampage, destroying three staff bungalows, several vehicles, and other school property following disturbing allegations

Six students were arrested and remain in custody as police investigations into the assault and the underlying claims continue

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The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has ordered the indefinite closure of Obuasi Secondary Technical School after a mob of students launched a violent attack on the school's headmaster, leaving him hospitalised and causing extensive damage across the campus.

Security forces were deployed to the facility following the incident, with authorities citing the need to protect lives and property as the primary reason for suspending all academic activities until further notice.

Obuasi SecTech closed indefinitely after six studnet allegedly attacked the headmaster. Photo credit: Myjoyonline.

Source: UGC

Cause of violence at Obuasi SecTech

According to a report by Myjoyonline, the unrest began after students alleged they had witnessed the headmaster burying a foetus in a nearby bush, with claims circulating that the act was connected to an alleged pregnancy-related incident involving a pupil at the school.

The accusations spread rapidly among the student body and triggered a mass rampage across the campus.

During the disturbance, students caused significant destruction to three staff bungalows, multiple vehicles, and various items of school property, leaving widespread damage in their wake.

Six students arrested, headmaster hospitalised

Police officers dispatched to the school intervened to bring the situation under control and subsequently arrested six students on charges related to the physical assault and the destruction of property.

All six remain in custody and are assisting investigators with enquiries.

The headmaster was transported to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to receive medical treatment following the assault.

Authorities had not officially disclosed the nature or severity of his injuries at the time of publishing.

Investigations into both the violence and the allegations that triggered it remain ongoing.

Police arrest 5 students for attacking teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five students had been arrested for assaulting Kade Senior High Technical School teacher Michael Quayson in October 2025.

Quayson had been known as a strict disciplinarian and was attacked after reportedly refusing to allow cheating during examinations.

President Mahama had condemned violence against teachers and called for accountability within the education system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh