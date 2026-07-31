The government accepted a Constitutional Review Committee recommendation to tax the President's salary and allowances while in office

The decision marks a departure from the full tax exemption previously enjoyed by the President on income earned during service

Retirement benefits, including pension and gratuity, will remain exempt from taxation under the proposed reforms

Ghana's government has accepted a recommendation to subject the President's salary and allowances to income tax, ending a longstanding full exemption on earnings during active service.

The decision follows proposals made by the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC), which is overseeing a broader assessment of reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability across public institutions in Ghana.

President John Mahama's government approves CRC recommendation for future presidents to pay taxes on their salaries and allowances. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Presidential salary to face tax deductions

According to a report by Graphic Online, under the proposed changes, a sitting President will be required to pay taxes on income earned while in office, placing the presidency on similar footing with other citizens and public servants with regard to tax obligations.

The government's acceptance of the CRC ecommendation signals a shift in how the executive office is treated under Ghana's fiscal framework.

However, the government drew a clear line at retirement benefits. Pension payments and gratuity received by former Presidents will continue to be exempt from taxation.

Authorities argued that shielding post-service benefits from tax liability is necessary to ensure that former heads of state do not face financial hardship after leaving office.

Constitutional amendments required

Implementing the reforms will not be straightforward. The proposed changes will require amendments to existing constitutional and legal provisions that currently govern presidential emoluments, meaning the process will need to pass through the appropriate legislative channels before taking effect.

The government's position forms part of a wider package of constitutional reforms being examined in response to CRC recommendations.

The committee's work has focused on reviewing privileges attached to high public office, with the goal of promoting greater fairness and improving public trust in governance structures.

Should the amendments be successfully enacted, future Presidents will pay taxes on their active earnings while in office, while retirement entitlements will continue to be protected from taxation.

Ghana government reduces presidential age limit

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s government had accepted a Constitutional Review Committee proposal to reduce the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates.

The committee had originally recommended lowering the age limit to 30 years, but the government chose a different threshold.

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine announced the decision while presenting the government’s White Paper on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh