Sarah Adwoa Safo arrived at Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral with her left arm in a sling, weeks after surviving a shooting incident

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP appeared in good spirits despite still showing visible signs of her recovery

Her arrival drew attention as mourners expressed relief to see her paying her final respects to her late father

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has made an emotional appearance at the funeral of her father, Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, weeks after surviving a shooting incident that left many Ghanaians concerned about her wellbeing.

Adwoa Safo makes emotional appearance at father's funeral as recovery continues after attack. Image credit: GhBrain, Tina News, Adwoa Safo

Source: TikTok

Dressed in traditional black mourning cloth with a red headscarf, Adwoa Safo arrived at the funeral grounds surrounded by family members and security personnel. However, it was the black arm sling supporting her left arm that immediately caught the attention of mourners.

Adwoa Safo's sling shows recovery after attack

Although she appeared calm and was able to walk into the funeral grounds unaided, Adwoa Safo's left arm remained in a sling, indicating she is still recovering from the injuries she sustained during the recent attack.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Her appearance offered a reassuring update on her condition after reports that she suffered a gunshot injury during the incident. While she is yet to make detailed public comments about her recovery, seeing her attend such an important family event suggested she continues to regain her strength.

Kantanka funeral reunites family despite recent ordeal

Despite her ongoing recovery, Adwoa Safo was determined to pay her final respects to her father, joining relatives, Kristo Asafo members and thousands of mourners gathered for the burial.

Many at the funeral were relieved to see her looking composed, even though the arm sling served as a visible reminder of the traumatic attack she survived just weeks ago.

Her presence added an emotional moment to the farewell for the renowned inventor and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Adwoa Safo accused of withholding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the ongoing family dispute surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo, specifically accusations against former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the custody of her father's body and a GH¢3.7 million demand for burial arrangements.

As tensions rise, the family's loss was compounded by allegations of financial demands that have stalled final funeral preparations, leaving many Ghanaians intrigued by the unfolding drama and its implications for the esteemed Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh