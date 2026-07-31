A video of the Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, predicting a bill to extend Ghana's presidential term from four to five years has gone viral

The prophecy, believed to have been recorded at a 31st December 2024 Watch Night service, resurfaced after the government backed the proposal on July 30, 2026

Justice Minister Dr Dominic Ayine confirmed the government accepted a Constitutional Review Committee recommendation to extend presidential and parliamentary terms

A Watch Night service prophecy delivered by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche at the close of 2024 has resurfaced on social media after the Ghanaian government publicly backed a proposal to extend presidential and parliamentary terms from four years to five.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's 5-year presidential term prophecy resurfaces after the Ghana government's announcement. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche

Source: Facebook

The video, believed to have been recorded during Prophet Uche's 31st December 2024 service, shows him declaring that he foresaw a bill being passed to increase the presidential term from four years to five.

He warned that the development carried the potential to generate confusion in the country and urged Ghanaians to pray over the matter, saying the nation required divine intervention.

At the time of the prophecy, there was no public indication that any such constitutional amendment was under government consideration.

Government accepts constitutional review recommendation

The resurgence of the footage follows an announcement on Thursday, 30th July 2026, in which Justice Minister Dr Dominic Ayine confirmed that the government had accepted in principle a recommendation from the Constitutional Review Committee to amend the 1992 Constitution.

The proposed amendment would extend the terms of the President and Members of Parliament to five years, up from the current four-year cycle. Accepting the recommendation in principle does not, however, mean the Constitution has been changed.

Any amendment to the 1992 Constitution must still pass through a formal legislative process, including parliamentary approval and, in certain cases, a national referendum, before it can take legal effect.

Prophecy sparks debate among Ghanaians

Since the government's announcement, the resurfaced video has attracted significant attention online, with many social media users pointing to the footage as evidence that the prophecy has begun to come to fruition.

Reactions have been divided, with believers describing the clip as a demonstration of prophetic accuracy, while sceptics note that the proposal remains only at the recommendation stage and has not yet been enacted into law. The development has reignited the broader public debate over Ghana's proposed constitutional reforms.

Proponents of the five-year term argue that a longer electoral cycle would allow governments more time to design and deliver on policy commitments.

Critics, however, contend that extending the tenure of elected officials would weaken democratic accountability and give citizens fewer opportunities to pass judgement at the ballot box.

The Instagram video of Prophet Uche is below.

Appiah Stadium drags Prophet Uche

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that political commentator Appiah Stadium slammed Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche over his spiritual predictions about the Black Stars.

The NDC-aligned media personality said the man of God's prophetic claims were fabricated and threatened to expose him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh