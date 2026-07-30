Ghana's Constitutional Review Committee has proposed removing multiple citizenship as a general barrier to holding public office

The reforms would open up parliamentary seats to dual citizens, marking a significant shift in eligibility rules

Dual and multiple citizens would still face restrictions when it comes to the country's two highest offices

Ghanaians holding dual or multiple citizenship could soon be eligible to serve in public office under proposed amendments to the 1992 Constitution, though the presidency and vice-presidency would remain off-limits to them.

The Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) put forward the recommendations as part of a broader effort to reform constitutional provisions governing citizenship and eligibility for public roles in Ghana.

Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine announces that the government has accepted the CRC’s recommendation to allow dual citizens to hold public office in Ghana. Photo credit: Dr Dominic Ayine.

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CRC proposes widening access to public service

At present, multiple citizenship can serve as a barrier preventing qualified Ghanaians from participating in governance.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the CRC's proposals seek to dismantle that barrier for most public positions, with the aim of allowing Ghanaians who hold citizenship in other countries to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Among the specific recommendations, the CRC has proposed amendments to Article 94 of the Constitution to remove multiple citizenship as a ground for disqualification from contesting parliamentary elections.

Under this change, dual citizens who meet all other constitutional requirements would be free to stand for Parliament.

The reforms are expected to benefit Ghanaians in the diaspora as well as those with international professional backgrounds who have previously been excluded from public service due to their citizenship status.

Presidency and vice-presidency remain restricted

Despite the broader relaxation proposed for other offices, the CRC has made clear that the most senior executive positions would not be affected.

Dual and multiple citizens would continue to be barred from seeking the offices of President and Vice-President, in line with the stricter constitutional requirements that apply to those roles.

The distinction drawn by the CRC reflects an intent to balance greater inclusivity in governance with the preservation of tighter eligibility standards at the apex of the executive branch.

Parliament to be limited to 300 MPs

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s government had accepted a Constitutional Review Committee recommendation to cap the number of Members of Parliament at 300.

Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine announced the decision, linking it to concerns over the growing size of state institutions.

The CRC had submitted several governance reform proposals, including limits on ministerial appointments and changes to executive-parliamentary relations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh