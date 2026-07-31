Seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah sparked reactions with an X post urging Ghanaians to seize any legal opportunity to leave the country

The veteran media personality advised those with the chance to relocate not to let attachment to home hold them back from a better opportunity elsewhere

Her comments shared on Thursday have stirred debate online, with Ghanaians divided over her advice

Seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah sparked reactions on Thursday with an X post urging Ghanaians to leave the country if given the opportunity.

Nana Aba Anamoah sparks debate with a post urging Ghanaians to take any legal chance to leave the country. Image credit: Nana Aba Anamoah.

Source: Instagram

The veteran media personality is no stranger to making bold statements, and her latest comments follow a similar pattern of outspoken remarks that have defined much of her public persona.

She recently slammed South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after GHOne TV hosted her on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Nana Aba Anamoah argued that people who incite hatred against others do not deserve to be treated as legitimate voices in civilised debate.

Her remarks drew mixed reactions at the time, with some Ghanaians questioning why local media had given Ngobese-Zuma a platform to speak about her movement.

Nana Aba Anamoah advises Ghanaians to leave

She has now sparked a fresh wave of discussion online with a direct message to Ghanaians considering relocation, encouraging them not to let attachment to home hold them back from a better opportunity elsewhere.

The journalist tweeted on Thursday afternoon, July 30, 2026:

"If you get the chance to leave this country legally and work legally, take it. Don't look back."

The tweet has since drawn significant attention, with many Ghanaians reacting to what some see as a candid reflection of the country's current economic and social realities, while others have pushed back on the message.

The X post in which Nana Aba shared her advice is below.

Ghanaians react to Nana Aba Anamoah's comments

The comments were split, with some Ghanaians agreeing with her advice and others questioning why she herself had stayed in the country and the possibility of succeeding in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Prisy Vibes wrote:

"But why hasn't Nana herself left, because she has a lot of legal chances to leave this country?"

Byte Boss said:

"Leaving this country to make it there is really a good idea. But why are the white people trying to build business here and not there?"

Kojo Asamoah indicated:

"Very true. She's not wrong at all. Relying on 'hope' and 'it will get better' year after year while basic systems fail every single day gets exhausting. If a clear, legal path opens up to build a stable life elsewhere, grab it with both hands."

The Divine Leader added:

"Lunch on me tomorrow for this tweet. God bless you."

Freemanfred commented:

"You were sent to discourage the youth. There is chance here too."

Noncon noted:

"And we have other nationalities making it big in Ghana."

Gabby wrote:

"I've always said it to myself, if I get the chance to flee the country, I swear I will never return to Ghana again, even if I die there. I'd want to be buried there."

EL-K said:

"People like you who have the voice and a lot of the youth look up to can lead the front for change."

Nana Aba Anamoah's Serwaa Amihere defence

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba Anamoah defended Serwaa Amihere's resilience against relentless cyberbullying in a separate tweet. She commended Serwaa's patience but noted that even tolerance has its limits.

Reactions to that post also showed opinions were divided, with some praising Nana Aba's support for her colleague and others questioning her approach to addressing the criticism.

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Source: YEN.com.gh