Nana Nkansah, Chief of Agric Nzema, arrived at the funeral grounds at Gomoa Mpota as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's reported representative

A video shared on social media by UTV Ghana captured the chief performing the Adowa traditional dance to the beat of live drums

His attendance drew significant attention following earlier reports that Manhyia Palace had denied fixing an official funeral date

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nana Nkansah, Chief of Agric Nzema, has arrived at the funeral grounds of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at Gomoa Mpota in his capacity as a reported representative of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, lending a formal royal presence to the ongoing funeral rites.

Otumfuo's representative reportedly joins Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral despite Manhyia’s denial of the burial date. Image credit: UTV, Kantanka TV

Source: Facebook

Footage that has been widely shared on social media by UTV Ghana has shown the chief participating actively in the ceremony, at one point performing the Adowa traditional dance as drummers played.

Those present cheered as he moved to the rhythm of the music, with mourners gathered closely around him throughout the performance.

Manhyia denies Kantanka burial date

The visit carries added significance given earlier reports that Manhyia Palace had denied establishing an official funeral date for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The denial followed a period of public confusion after Adwoa Safo claimed the palace had set that date, prompting questions about the status of the burial arrangements.

Despite that uncertainty, Nana Nkansah's presence at Gomoa Mpota signals a visible show of support from the Asante royal house, drawing considerable attention online as observers noted the weight of having Otumfuo's envoy in attendance.

Apostle Kantanka funeral continues to draw mourners

The funeral grounds at Gomoa Mpota have received mourners from across Ghana since the passing of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, who was widely regarded as a pioneering inventor, industrialist, and religious leader.

As founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, his legacy spans both the spiritual and commercial spheres, and tributes from traditional authorities, public figures, and admirers have continued to flow in.

Traditional performances have featured prominently among the activities at the funeral grounds, forming part of a broader programme honouring his contributions to Ghanaian society.

As videos from the ceremony continue to circulate, the attendance of Otumfuo's representative remains a focal point of discussion surrounding Apostle Kantanka's final rites.

The X video of the chief is below.

Akofena accuses sister of hiding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's accusations regarding the ongoing burial dispute for his late father, whose remains he has yet to see due to family tensions.

The emotional ordeal left Akofena feeling embarrassed and pained, as he grappled with unresolved family conflicts amidst a painful delay in honouring his father's legacy.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh