Lawrence Ati Zigi missed St. Gallen's Europa League second leg as the Swiss side crashed to a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Benfica

Ati Zigi was the hero in the first leg, producing a string of outstanding saves as St. Gallen stunned Benfica 2-1

Without the Ghana international between the posts, St. Gallen capitulated in Lisbon and dropped into the UEFA Conference League

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Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was missing as St. Gallen crashed to a 5-0 defeat against Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifier on Thursday, July 30, ending the Swiss club's hopes of reaching the competition's group stage.

The Ghana international, who starred in St. Gallen's impressive 2-1 first-leg victory, was left out of the matchday squad after suffering a muscle strain, according to sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo.

His absence proved costly as Benfica overturned the deficit in emphatic fashion to progress, while St. Gallen dropped into the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi missed St. Gallen's 5-0 thumping against Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier. Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Why Ati Zigi missed defeat to Benfica

Ampofo disclosed that the 29-year-old was unavailable because of a muscle injury, although neither the club nor its medical team has disclosed the severity of the problem.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, muscle strains can keep players out for varying periods depending on the extent of the damage.

A minor Grade 1 strain may heal within one to three weeks, while a Grade 2 injury often requires up to six weeks. More serious Grade 3 tears can rule players out for several months.

Ati Zigi has enjoyed an excellent injury record in recent seasons. According to Transfermarkt, he missed only three matches last term with a ligament issue, having previously spent just 11 days on the sidelines during the 2020/21 campaign.

The latest setback comes shortly after he recovered from a groin injury sustained during Ghana's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama.

He missed the goalless draw against England and the 2-1 defeat to Croatia before returning for the Round of 32 exit to Colombia.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi's absence from St. Gallen's second leg Europa League qualifier proves costly as Benfica punch their ticket into the next round. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

Benfica punish St. Gallen without Ati-Zigi

Without their first-choice goalkeeper, St. Gallen struggled to cope with Benfica's attacking quality.

Vangelis Pavlidis inspired the Portuguese side with four goals, including a hat-trick before the 65th minute, while Clément Lenglet added the fifth late in the contest.

The emphatic victory sealed Benfica's progression and condemned St. Gallen to the Conference League qualifying rounds.

Asare opens up on losing starting spot to Ati-Zigi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare has broken his silence on being replaced by Lawrence Ati Zigi for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against Colombia.

The 34-year-old described the decision as a normal part of football and dismissed claims of any tension within the Black Stars' goalkeeping unit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh