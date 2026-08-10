Alhaji Sanni Jajah, Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, passed away on Saturday evening, August 8, 2026, in Jeddah

Jajah was appointed to his diplomatic post by President Mahama in September 2025 and was based at the Ghanaian mission in Riyadh

His uncle, MP Yussif Issaka Jajah, announced the death on Facebook, with President Mahama visiting the family the following day

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President John Mahama visited the Jajah family home in Nima, Accra, on Sunday, August 9, 2026, to personally extend his condolences to the bereaved family, a day after the announcement of the death of Ghana’s Deputy Head of Mission and Deputy Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Sanni Jajah.

Alhaji Sanni Jajah died on the evening of Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Jeddah. The cause of death had not been disclosed by his family at the time of publication.

President John Mahama reportedly visits the Jajah family after the death of Sani Jajah, Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

During the visit, the President reportedly described Jajah’s death as a great loss to both the family and the nation and prayed for strength for the bereaved family.

President John Dramani Mahama appointed Jajah to his diplomatic role on September 11, 2025.

Based at the Ghanaian mission in Riyadh, he worked closely with Ambassador Alhaji Said Sinare. His responsibilities centred on strengthening Ghana-Saudi bilateral ties, managing consular operations and providing support to Ghanaian nationals residing in or travelling through Saudi Arabia.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Jajah's final days in Jeddah

Just 24 hours before his death, on August 7, 2026, Jajah was present at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where he welcomed the Ghanaian delegation participating in the 46th King Abdulaziz International Qur'an Competition.

His involvement with Ghanaian pilgrims during the annual Hajj season was also a central part of his duties at the mission.

Following Alhaji Sani's demise, his uncle, Yussif Issaka Jajah, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, took social media on August 8, 2026, to announce the sad news.

"With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you all that I have lost my nephew, SANI JAJAH, Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. This sad event occurred this evening [August 8, 2026]," he wrote.

"Further details regarding the funeral and final updates will be communicated by the family in due course. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Mahama donates GH₵200,000 to support Beverly's funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Ibrahim Mahama had made a generous donation towards the funeral arrangements of the late actress Beverly Afaglo.

The GH₵200,000 contribution had been announced publicly on August 8, 2026, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Ghanaians had flooded the comments with reactions ranging from heartfelt praise to humorous pleas for financial assistance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh