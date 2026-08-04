Ghana Scholarship Interview 2026/2027: Key Dates, Requirements and What Applicants Must Know
- The Ghana Scholarships Authority has launched its interview phase for the Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year
- The nationwide screening exercise is taking place across designated local assemblies, with a deadline set for 18 August 2026
- The GSA has warned the public that no third parties are authorised to collect fees on its behalf during the process
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The Ghana Scholarships Authority (GSA) has commenced the interview stage for candidates applying for funding under the Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.
The screening exercise is currently ongoing at designated local assemblies across the country and is scheduled to run until Monday, 18 August 2026.
GSA interview process under way
In a statement released in Accra, the authority directed all shortlisted applicants to check their online portals for scheduling details and to present themselves at their assigned venues on the specified dates.
Candidates are required to bring all necessary documentation for physical verification and assessment.
The GSA emphasised that strict compliance with interview guidelines is expected from all participants throughout the evaluation exercise.
"The authority encourages all shortlisted applicants to adhere strictly to the interview guidelines and wishes them success throughout the process," it stated.
GSA warns public over unauthorised fee collection
The authority moved to reassure the public about the integrity of the scholarship scheme, making clear that participation in the application process costs nothing.
The GSA stated that no third parties have been granted authorisation to collect payments on its behalf at any stage of the process.
Members of the public who encounter individuals soliciting money in connection with scholarship services are advised to report such activity directly to the authority by calling 0302962928.
The Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme provides financial support to Ghanaian students pursuing higher education at institutions within the country.
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Ghana’s UK envoy details £37m scholarship spending
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, had published official documents alleging financial recklessness in the award of state scholarships.
The documents claimed that a single PhD scholarship at Cranfield University had provided living allowances for a husband and three children, in addition to more than GH¢90,000 spent on air travel.
Benson alleged that funds used for dependants had contributed to unpaid fees and stipends, which had accumulated to more than £37 million between 2020 and 2025.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.