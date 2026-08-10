Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, has spoken out against an Islamic cleric caught on video preaching extremism

The cleric was filmed urging congregants to behead anyone who refers to Prophet Muhammad as a false prophet

Despite the cleric issuing a public apology, Sheikh Aremeyaw said the response falls short, and security agencies must act

The spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has called for the arrest and prosecution of an Islamic cleric who was filmed urging followers to kill those who insult Prophet Muhammad.

The cleric, whose identity had not been officially confirmed at the time of publishing, was captured in a video circulating online appearing to instruct his congregation to take violent action against anyone who refers to the Prophet as a false prophet.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the National Chief Imam's spokesperson, calls for the prosecution of the Islamic cleric captured in a in viral video. Photo credit: Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.

Source: UGC

"If you catch anyone who calls Prophet Muhammad a false prophet, you should behead them. It is not a crime to k!ll such a person; instead, you will go to Jannah," the cleric said in the video.

Sheikh Aremeyaw demands action from security agencies

The footage drew widespread condemnation from Ghanaians and religious figures alike. Following the public outcry, the cleric released a second video in which he apologised to Ghanaians for his remarks.

However, Sheikh Aremeyaw rejected the apology as insufficient.

Speaking in an interview with Ahenfie FM on Monday, August 10, 2026, he described the cleric as a direct threat to the peace and stability of Ghana, and urged law enforcement to step in.

"He is a threat to the peace and security of our country. His apology is not enough. He must be invited for questioning," Sheikh Aremeyaw said.

Watch the X video below:

Calls for cleric prosecution grow

The spokesperson's remarks reflect broader concern that extremist preaching, even when followed by a retraction, poses a serious risk to national cohesion.

Sheikh Aremeyaw's position is that the legal process must take its course regardless of any subsequent apology made by the cleric.

Ghana has generally maintained a reputation for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence between Muslim and Christian communities.

Statements of this nature, particularly those that explicitly encourage violence, have drawn sharp responses from religious leaders who see them as incompatible with the country's values.

Chief Imam's distances itself from Kokompe vandalism

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the National Chief Imam's office had denied involvement in the alleged vandalism during the convoy's movement at Darkuman Kokompe.

Eyewitnesses had also recounted the chaos that erupted in the area during funeral rites, which led to the destruction of vehicles by alleged convoy members.

The Chief Imam's protocol officer, Alhaji Lateef, had instead accused the locals of disrespecting the Imam, claiming the vandalism occurred after the convoy's departure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh