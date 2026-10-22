Ghanaian musician and Gomoa Central MP A Plus publicly challenged NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia over his reported presidential ambitions

A Plus questioned Asiedu Nketia's age, noting he would be 72 at inauguration in January 2029 if elected in the 2028 elections

The MP also raised concerns about development challenges in Asiedu Nketia's home region despite his decades in national politics

Ghanaian musician and Gomoa Central MP Kwame A Plus has publicly criticised National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, questioning whether he is fit to lead Ghana as president following growing speculation about a potential 2028 flagbearer bid.

Gomoa Central MP Kwame A Plus criticises NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia's reported presidential ambition. Photo source: Johnson Asiedu Nketia, A Plus

Source: Facebook

A Plus made his position known in a Facebook post in which he challenged the veteran politician on grounds of age, political record and the state of development in his home region.

A Plus questions Asiedu Nketia's age

A central thread in A Plus's criticism concerned Asiedu Nketia's age. The MP pointed out that the NDC chairman, born on December 24, 1956, would be 72 years old at the time of the January 2029 presidential inauguration.

He drew a direct comparison with former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was 72 when he took office and 80 by the time he left after two terms, and asked whether Ghanaians should subject themselves to a similar scenario. A Plus argued that the presidency carries demands that require careful consideration of a candidate's age and physical capacity to serve the full duration of a term.

He also raised concerns about accountability, invoking former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has faced public scrutiny, to question what risks could arise if a leader's family members held positions of influence. These remarks were framed as political concerns about a hypothetical future administration rather than allegations against Asiedu Nketia himself.

A Plus criticises Asiedu Nketia's development record

Beyond the question of age, A Plus challenged Asiedu Nketia to justify a presidential bid based on his track record.

The MP noted that Asiedu Nketia's home region in the Bono area is endowed with natural resources, including gold, timber and fertile agricultural land, yet communities there continue to face inadequate sanitation and food insecurity among children.

He used these conditions to argue that decades in national politics should produce visible improvements in people's lives, and that the presidency should not function as recognition for long service.

A Plus also addressed potential critics directly, dismissing likely pushback from Asiedu Nketia's supporters and claiming he had delivered more in less than two years as an MP than the NDC chairman had achieved over his entire political career.

Asiedu Nketia's presidential ambitions

Asiedu Nketia, widely known as General Mosquito, served for many years as the NDC's General Secretary before becoming national chairman in December 2022.

Speculation about his presidential intentions intensified after he declined to rule out contesting in 2028.

In an interview on JoyNews' PM Express in August 2026, he said politicians should have ambitions and that he would communicate his intentions at the appropriate time, while noting that several political options remained open to him.

He has not made a definitive declaration that he will seek the party's presidential nomination.

His remarks nonetheless ignited debate about the NDC's succession and who should carry the party into the 2028 general elections, a conversation in which A Plus has now made his position unmistakably clear.

See A Plus' Facebook post below:

Asiedu Nketia reacts to presidential prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted Asiedu Nketia’s response to a prophecy linking his political future to calls for President John Mahama to seek a third term.

The prophet allegedly warned Nketia against discussing the issue, claiming it could prompt Mahama to back another candidate. Nketia questioned why he alone had been told to stay silent, arguing that a third-term bid could make the President appear to have broken his word.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh