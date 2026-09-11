A TikTok video showing a large mansion allegedly belonging to NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia surfaced online on September 10, 2026

Ghanaian TikTok personality Kwabena Menkah filmed the property on a residential street in Seikwa, in Ghana's Bono Region

The footage sparked a wave of reactions online, with viewers divided over the scale of the property and what it says about the veteran politician

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A video of a sprawling mansion allegedly belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has set Ghanaian social media ablaze.

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia's alleged hometown mansion in Seikwa surfaces. Photo source: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, @namink96/TikTok

Source: Facebook

TikTok personality Kwabena Menkah posted footage of the property in Seikwa, the hometown of the NDC Chairman in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The clip, uploaded on Thursday, September 10, 2026, showed the TikToker vehicle pulling into a driveway along a residential street leading to the property.

Menkah and his associate greeted each other and danced in front of the luxury premises in what felt like a casual lifestyle vlog, with an on-screen caption reading "A visit to Hon. Aseidu Nkatia Mansion at his hometown Seikwa 👌😍" visible throughout.

Asiedu Nketia's alleged Seikwa hometown mansion

The footage quickly caught attention given Asiedu Nketia's standing as one of Ghana's most prominent political figures, having served the National Democratic Congress in various senior capacities over decades.

The sheer size of the property drew curiosity and commentary from viewers across the country, with many weighing in on how the veteran Ghanaian politician came to own such a residence.

The TikTok video of the alleged Asiedu Nketia mansion in Seikwa is below:

Reactions to Asiedu Nketia's mansion video

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from viewers who commented on the TikTok footage below:

Coach wrote:

"I am from Seikwa. He built this house before NDC came to power."

Dr Jean Ernesto De Carlos said:

"l have been in this house before."

Official toxic commented:

"He deserves it because he has served Ghana very well."

Ataban kese3 asked:

"But this house is different from the other at mp mu or?"

NDC's Prof Joshua Alabi's Accra mansion emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prof Joshua Alabi’s sprawling Accra mansion, which was captured in a viral TikTok video as the NDC politician exercised outdoors with his wife and personal trainer.

The footage showed the grand estate’s expansive grounds, paved courtyard and several cars parked outside.

The video sparked lively reactions from Ghanaians, with many viewers reflecting on the wealth and lifestyle associated with political influence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh