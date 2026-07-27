Spiritualist Karma President made a bold prophecy naming NDC chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia as Ghana's next president after Mahama

Karma President claimed his gods revealed the prediction, adding that Chief of Staff Julius Debrah was originally expected to succeed Mahama

The popular Ghanaian spiritualist urged NDC grassroots members to support Asiedu Nketia, citing his long years of service to the party

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Ghanaian Spiritualist Karma President has stirred up political conversation in Ghana after claiming his gods revealed to him that National Democratic Congress chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia will succeed President John Dramani Mahama as the country's next president.

Karma President predicts that Asiedu Nketia will be Ghana's next leader after John Dramani Mahama. Image credit: Karma President

Source: Facebook

In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, Karma President delivered the prophecy with considerable confidence, insisting that what he witnessed in the spiritual realm pointed clearly to the veteran NDC figure as the man destined to lead Ghana next.

Karma President on Julius Debrah's Changed Fortune

According to Karma President, the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah had originally featured prominently in what his gods were showing him as John Dramani Mahama's likely successor, but that position has since shifted.

"After John Dramani Mahama, the next president of Ghana is Asiedu Nketia. It was supposed to be Julius Debrah but from what I am seeing in the spiritual realm, he is not ready for the position," he said in the video.

Beyond the presidential prediction, the spiritualist also declared that Asiedu Nketia would clinch the NDC's flagbearer slot, acknowledging his decades of dedication to the party.

"Asiedu Nketia is the next flagbearer of the NDC. He has served the party for long and the grassroots need to honour him. Go and vote for him," he stated.

Karma President's Undisclosed Revelation

Karma President did not stop there. He hinted at a separate spiritual message he had received concerning Asiedu Nketia, one he chose to keep to himself for now.

"My gods Karma told me something about Asiedu Nketia, but I will not disclose that. Make sure you do not disrespect him," he added, leaving the nature of that revelation open to speculation.

Karma President's latest declaration has added fresh fuel to the ongoing debate about who could eventually take over from Mahama at the helm of the NDC and, ultimately, the country.

Reactions on social media have been divided, with some embracing the prophecy and others insisting Ghana's next president will be determined at the ballot box rather than the spiritual realm.

The TikTok video of Karma President delivering the spiritual message is below.

Fan Reactions to Karma President's Prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President dropped the prophecy.

@CaptainRazak wrote:

"He is the wisest man in Ghana politics. He is the Abusuapanyin of Ghana politics. He is very intelligent."

@Joel G said:

"Asiedu Nketiah for president 2028."

@John Walker commented:

"Apuutuuu."

@iverson9911 added:

"It will come to pass ❤️❤️❤️."

Karma President's doom prophecy for Abena Kyei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spiritual leader Karma President shared a doom prophecy concerning UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye, which claims she is facing severe spiritual attacks linked to her mother's family.

The alarming predictions suggested a potential financial ruin and public disgrace if the situation remains unaddressed.

Source: YEN.com.gh