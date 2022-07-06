Qatar boasts of breathtaking stadiums, which will host the 2022 World Cup in November this year, of which Ghana will be participating

The stadiums are located across the country and can accommodate the thousands of people who throng the building to support their teams

The World Cup in Qatar will be the first time that the competition is being held in an Arab country

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Every qualifying country is excited and ready to bring the trophy to their respective countries. Due to the high temperatures in Qatar, each stadium is fitted with fans and a cooling technology that will maintain temperatures at 27°C.

Enthusiastic Ghanaian football supporters cheer the Black Stars on. Photo credit: Africa Top Sports. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

In this article, YEN.com.gh shows the breathtaking stadiums that will host the World Cup football matches this November and December.

Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium. Photo credit: Hukoomi. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Al Bayt Stadium is peculiar because of its large tent construction covering the whole stadium. Its name originates from the local tents used by the indigenous Qatari people. The stadium can host about 60,000 people.

The stadium's architecture showcases Qatar's history and present time. It is also a clear example of how sustainable development is inculcated in architecture. After the competition, the stadium's upper part will be disassembled, and the removed seats will be given to other nations as a donation.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Photo credit: BeSoccer. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Al-Rayyan Stadium will be stretched to accommodate 40,000 spectators in preparation for the World Cup. The stadium is specifically designed to reflect Qatari culture. After the competition, it will be reduced to about 20,000 seats, and the removed seats will be donated to international football development initiatives.

Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium. Photo credit: Arquitectura Viva. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Al Janoub Stadium is a 40,000-seat stadium forming part of a larger sports complex that also comprises equestrian and bicycle paths, stores, restaurants, and sports clubs.

The stadium's capacity will be lowered to 20,000 seats after the FIFA World Cup, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere for their Qatar Stars League games.

Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium. Photo credit: BeSoccer. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Initially constructed in 1976, the rebuilt Khalifa International Stadium was refurbished and enlarged in 2005 to serve as the focal point of the 2006 Asian Games, which Qatar hosted.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum are connected to the stadium by a walkway. This adds to understanding how this location values its past while preparing for a vibrant future.

Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Accra Sports Stadium and Other Beautiful Stadiums in Ghana and Their Capacity

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about beautiful stadiums in Ghana and their capacity. Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Sports Stadium are among the beautiful stadiums in Ghana that host national sporting events that draw large crowds.

The numerous stadiums constructed around Ghana can hold the throngs of football fans that come to support their favourite clubs.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh