There are unusual buildings around the world like the Selfridges Building and others that are difficult to prove their existence without photos

These buildings are tourist attractions for locals and foreigners who travel from far and near to see them

These unique buildings are pioneering how future architecture will look in many countries in the next decade

Many unique buildings in the world must have taken some tremendous architectural feat. Some have weird shapes, while others take on the form of their names. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions such buildings and gives photo proof of their existence worldwide.

Selfridges Building, Birmingham

Selfridges Bridge. Photo credit: Thousand Wonders. Source: UGC

The Selfridges Building in Birmingham, England, is part of a shopping centre that houses a departmental store. The building cost about $73 million and was completed in 2003. The building is an architectural landmark in the city.

The Selfridges Building has four floors and a retail area space of 110,000 square meters.

Kansas City Public Library

Kansas City Library. Photo credit: Like, Link, Share. Source: UGC

The Kansas City Public Library is a library in Kansas City, USA, that looks like a giant bookshelf. The inside of the library is patterned after the library reading rooms of the early 20th century. The Kansas City Public Library also has a 34-foot ceiling with a skylight.

The second floor of the library made for kids. Photo credit: kclibrary. Source: UGC

The second floor of the building is specifically designed for kids. The area and the books kept within provide kids a unique environment in which to embark on their exploration of the fascinating and enlightening world of books.

The Cube Houses, Netherlands

Cube Houses. Photo credit: Uniq Hotels. Source: UGC

The Cube Houses in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, is a residential development that is one of the city's most popular attractions. They are homes that are cubes and are tilted over by 45 degrees. The architect of the homes stated that each house represents a tree, and all the houses together, a forest.

The Teapot Building, China

Teapot Building. Photo credit: Designing Buildings. Source: UGC

The Teapot Building in China is a 10-storey building based on the red clay teapots and other objects that originated in the Eastern province of Jiangsu, China, during the 15th century. The building is 38.8 metres tall and nearly 50 metres in diameter.

It was constructed using aluminum sheets and glazing, with a central curvature of stained glass.

