Ghanaian musician Medikal has linked up with Jayden Smith, son of Will Smith, in Newyork and he could not hold back his excitement

Medikal and his team chanced upon Jayden on the streets of Newyork and took videos with the young rapper

Ghanaians saw the footage of Medikal hanging out with Jayden and wondered if a collaboration was in the works others, however, felt it was not a big deal

Ghanaian musician Medikal has been spotted in a video hanging out with American rapper, and fashion icon, Jayden Smith. Medikal was elated when he met the young artist.

Jayden is popular thanks to his father, Will Smith, but he has some movies and songs like 'Icon', which have given him worldwide acclaim.

Fans of Medikal were excited to see the Ghanaian rapper link up with an international act. Some folks wondered if there was some collaboration in the works. Others, however, felt it was not a big deal. See Video Here

Social Media Reacts To Medikal And Jayden Link-up

mr_harry_tetteh did not see the linkup as a big deal:

What has this not have to offer medikal? He’s bigger then this boy in terms of talent and everything

bail_kay__ hoped for a collaboration between the two:

collab would be good

yvetteyankson

They won’t even talk they are just doing taking videos

yemohbigsam also said:

He didn’t even say anything funny but opana is laughing like killer

mkay_one also wrote:

probably didn't hear or understood what he said

yvetteyankson commented:

