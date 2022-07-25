Iraqi-British architect, Zaha Hadid, is famously known as the "queen of architecture" for her famous architecture designs across the world

Her designs are uniquely futuristic and made up of curved façades, acute angles, and strong materials like steel and concrete

The buildings she created were effective in achieving what so many people find so baffling about great architecture

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zaha Hadid is one of the most famous female architects in the world. She is widely known for using the world's toughest materials to create buildings that simultaneously look robust and gentle.

Zaha Hadid. Photo credit: Encyclopedia Britannica

Source: UGC

She has won several awards for her creative designs. She got the Stirling Prize in 2011 after becoming the first woman to win the Pritzker Prize in 2010. In 2014, Zaha received a British decoration for architectural achievement in recognition of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre she designed.

She won the RIBA Gold Medal for the first time as a woman in 2016.

In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some of Hadid's unique designs and where they are located.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum

Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum. Photo credit: Hufton + Crow. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

After Zaha Hadid finished creating her design for the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, the campus of Michigan State University was never the same. The modern art museum, which opened in 2012, seems frozen in motion.

Capital Hill Residence

Capital Hill Residence. Photo credit: OKOGroup.com. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Capital Hill Residence was the sole private residence that Zaha Hadid designed. Unfortunately, the $140 million project is partially buried in the earth in a forest close to Moscow.

The Zaragoza Bridge Pavilion

The Zaragoza Bridge Pavilion. Photo credit: View Pictures

Source: Getty Images

In Zaragoza, Spain, a pedestrian bridge across the Ebro River was constructed in 2008 and is known as the Zaragoza Bridge Pavilion. The outside of the structure is made up of 29,000 triangles of fibreglass-reinforced concrete.

Ordrupgaard Museum

Ordrupgaard Museum. Photo credit: View Pictures

Source: Getty Images

Black lava concrete and glass were used to build Hadid's 2005 extension to the Ordrupgaard Museum, located just north of Copenhagen and reflecting the lush surroundings.

Phæno Science Center

Phæno Science Center. Photo credit: Global Moments. Source: UGC

Source: Getty Images

A massive concrete tower on stilts, designed by Hadid for the Phaeno Science Center in Wolfsburg, Germany, earned a 2006 RIBA European Award.

Galaxy Soho

Galaxy Soho. Photo credit: View Pictures

Source: Getty Images

Four circular buildings covered in stone and aluminium make up Beijing's Galaxy Soho shopping, office, and entertainment complex. Pedestrian bridges connect the buildings.

Unique Designs of One Airport Square, Ecobank Head Office and Other Offices in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about offices with unique designs in Ghana. These office complexes are home to large, global businesses that boost the nation's GDP and provide hundreds of people with jobs.

These distinctive architectural structures may be found all around the nation and act as well-known markers for travellers who need instructions.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh